Happy Birthday Manju Warrier: THESE 5 photos of the actress prove she is a timeless beauty

Malayalam and Tamil actress Manju Warrier turns a year older today, September 10, and fans across the country are sending her best wishes on social media. Not only fans, her best friends and other celebs from the Malayalam film industry are also showering her with sweet birthday wishes. Manju Warrier is one of the brilliant actresses and has won hearts with her perfect sense of style and beauty, offscreen as well as on-screen. The stunner has been ruling hearts of her fans with no filter photos of her on Instagram.

Manju's Instagram account is filled with best memories, positive videos, her love for singing and dancing and everything that will bring a smile on your face. She has proved to be a strong woman and has been setting goals for everyone out there. Her infectious smile in every picture spreads joy with her happy-go-lucky nature. Today, on the occasion of her birthday, here's a look at her flawless best 5 photos that prove she is indeed a timeless beauty.

Take a look below:

Check out her million dollars smile that compliments her simplistic and flawless look.

Here she looks stunning as ever and one just can't move eyes off her!

Her open tresses and positive vibes speak volume about her happiness!

You don't need wings to dance and Manju proves it with her beautiful photo.

On the work front, Manju Warrier made her Kollywood debut last year with Asuran starring Dhanush in the male lead role. Meanwhile, she has quite a few films in the kitty including Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Lalitham Sundaram.

​Here's wishing Manju Warrier a very Happy Birthday!

