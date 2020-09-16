Happy Birthday Meena: Mohanlal wishes his Drishyam co-star and welcomes her to the sets

Mohanlal and Meena were seen playing as a couple in Drishyam's original version. They will be reprising the roles in the film's sequel too.

On the birthday of senior South actor Meena, social media was flooded with wishes. Mohanlal, who worked with Meena in several movies including Drishyam, wished her on her birthday and welcomed her to the sets of the film’s sequel. Taking to his Twitter space, Mohanlal sent her his heartfelt wishes. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Meena and Welcoming you to the sets of #Drishyam2 #HappyBirthdayMeena”. The tweet got immense attention as it hints that the makers are all set to roll out the film.

The sequel of the film was announced a couple of months back by Mohanlal on social media. In his announcement, he revealed that he is joining hands with director Jeethu Joseph yet again for the sequel of the film Drishyam. It was planned by the makers that the film will roll out in August 2020. However, they had to postpone the same due to the rising number of COVID 19 cases in the state. Recent reports suggested that the makers are all set to start the shooting schedule on September 20.

Happy Birthday Meena and Welcoming you to the sets of #Drishyam2#HappyBirthdayMeena pic.twitter.com/SBrQnEe1Dx — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 16, 2020

Apart from Mohanlal, the sequel has Meena, Ansiba and Esther Anil reprising their roles from the film’s original version. Apparently, the sequel is set seven years after the original film’s story. The film’s original version revolved around the life of a humble family man whose wife accidentally kills their daughter’s stalker. Meanwhile, Mohanlal has in his kitty Ram directed by Jeethu Joseph and the period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. On the other hand, Meena has Kollywood film Annaatthe. It has Rajinikanth as the male lead, while Khushbu Sundar, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara will also be seen playing the key roles.

