Happy Birthday Meghana Raj: Woman who emerged as an inspiration for many- 5 courageous statements by her

She has been the bravest of the brave, throughout the time only for their son Raayan.

It takes a long to feel normal again but Kannada actress and late Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj decided to take on life, courageously. She emerged as an inspiration for millions of people out there after she lost actor-husband Chiranjeevi Sarja on 7 June 2020 due to massive cardiac arrest.

She has been the bravest of the brave, throughout the time only for their son Raayan. Meghana drew strength from all corners to deal with the loss and the void that is hard to fill. She often keeps sharing glimpses from her life, with her son Raayan and all the memories associated with Chiranjeevi Sarja. The way she has managed to handle things is beyond inspiring. Today, on her birthday, let's take a look at 5 powerful statements made by the Kannada beauty that speak volumes about her courage and willingness.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Meghana, in a brave voice, answered the question 'if things get better with time as everyone says'.

"If you want it too. Better or worse, it's all in the head. See for me, till June 7th, life had been a certain way from my childhood as I wanted but the universe had a different message. Everything might seem like it's calm and is going in the right direction and one day, everything changed and if something that drastically changed, something again might change drastically for me as well. Especially when you have welcomed a child, something so innocent, raring to go, eager about life, why will I live with a mindset that this is not going to get better? How can it not get better, of course, it has to, I have Chiru's child with me, it has obviously had to get."

Her reaction after knowing about Chiranjeevi's demise

She said, "These things are hard to take in, I didn't accept it all. Then the first thing that came to my mind was I have a baby and I need to protect it. That was the very first motherly instinct that came to me. And the next thing I did was to call up my gynecologist and tell her this has happened, please come here. So somehow, I read this somewhere that when you are carrying, every time a mother goes through a trauma, the baby starts helping the mother deal with it, internally also. Honestly, till date also I'm trying to figure out how I'm trying to get through every day so I can't give you a definite answer on what I do and how it is."

The secret behind her strength

In an interview with The News Minute, Meghana spoke about how she manages to draw strength and how she manages to keep her Instagram page full of positivity. "I draw my strength from what I want from the future. A lot of things going on in my life can make me feel like I should just give up, and not do anything. The easiest for me would have been to sit at home and not do anything. I don't have to go back to work to look after my family. There are many women who are in worse situations than me. I could sit and grieve at home, and it did look like an easy choice for me at one point in time. But when I look at my future, my son, that's where I draw my positivity from. When he's around, I don't feel sad. I only feel like asking "What's next?," said the Kannada actress.

Movie comeback

Meghana is set to make her comeback to movies after 2 years. The actress had announced on her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s birth anniversary last year. "Coming back to work, it wasn't planned. It happened one day when my friend Pannaga Bharana came home. He asked me 'what are you going to do next. I said nothing, eat and sleep. He was asking me about my life and plans, and not what I will do in the next one hour. I said you are asking the wrong person. I have given up and don't want to do anything in life. I will stay at home, and take care of my child and my parents have made sure I have a comfortable life. He's like, 'am I talking to Meghna? who is independent and would not let anyone spend on you'. A lot of my other friends also said me the same," she said in an interview with Pinkvilla.

"I want him to grow in an atmosphere exactly how Chiru would have raised him"

"It takes a lot to stand up and look up at yourself and say 'I'm still existing here. If I would start looking at my life negatively, it is only going to affect my son. I cannot let my child grow where there is so much negativity, no zest for life. I want him to grow in an atmosphere exactly how Chiru would have raised him. Every single day, I'm trying to live the way Chiru used to live. He never thought about what's gonna happen tomorrow. All those (habits, attitude) of him have kept me grounded today," said Meghana recently.

More power to you and here's wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Meghana Raj!

Also Read: Meghana Raj drops throwback pic with late Chiranjeevi Sarja & pens emotional note on their wedding anniversary