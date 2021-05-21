Happy Birthday Mohanlal: Celebs and fans shower The Complete Actor with heartfelt wishes

With hashtags like #HappyBirthdayLalettan, #HappyBirthdayMohanlal, The Complete Actor is currently trending on Twitter as fans are sending their birthday wishes to Mohanlal.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal celebrates his 61st birthday today, May 21 and social media is filled with lovely wishes for the legendary actor. One of the finest actors of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal is affectionately called 'Lalettan' by fans. He has owned the tag of 'The Complete Actor' for acting in almost all possible characters in over 300 films in a career spanning four decades. The Drishyam actor is getting all the love and best wishes by the celebs and fans on social media.

With hashtags like #HappyBirthdayLalettan, #HappyBirthdayMohanlal, The Complete Actor is currently trending on Twitter as fans are sending their birthday wishes to Mohanlal. One of his fans has tweeted, "One of the finest artists, an actor who could pull off both mass and class roles effortlessly... LEGEND Happy Birthday The Complete Actor." Meanwhile, the who’s who from the film industry has taken to social media to wish the superstar.

On the professional front, Mohanlal is looking forward to the release of his award-winning Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Adding another feather to his cap, Mohanlal has already kickstarted shooting for his own directorial debut Barroz.

Sais to be a fantasy adventure film, the screenplay has been written by Jijo Punnoose based on his novel Barroz: Guardian of D' Gama's Treasure.

Here's wishing the superstar a very Happy Birthday!

