Happy Birthday Mohanlal: Dulquer Salmaan wishes 'Lalettan' & Mahesh Babu pens a sweet note for the superstar

On the occasion of Mohanlal's 61st birthday, wishes have been pouring in from fans, friends and family. Now, South stars Mahesh Babu and Dulquer Salmaan also have penned lovely notes for the Drishyam 2 star on social media.

One of the prolific actors of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal, has turned a year older today and on his birthday, all his fans, friends and family cannot keep calm. While fans have been flooding the internet with wishes since last evening, many celebs from South Film Industry are also wishing the Drishyam 2 superstar on social media. Joining them, Dulquer Salmaan and Mahesh Babu too have poured their hearts out in lovely notes for the superstar on their social media handles.

Lovingly known as 'Lalettan', Mohanlal has managed to win the hearts of cinebuffs for over 4 decades with his terrific performances in over 300 films. On his birthday, Dulquer took to social media to share a rare pic of the superstar and penned a sweet note. He wrote, "Wishing our dearest Lalettan a very happy birthday !! May you continue to entertain, amaze and win our hearts through countless films and unforgettable characters !!." On the other hand, Mahesh Babu also sent his warm greetings to the superstar in a special tweet on his handle.

Take a look at wishes for Mohanlal:

Happy birthday @Mohanlal sir. Wishing you happiness, great health and fulfillment always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 21, 2021

Mahesh wrote, "Happy birthday @Mohanlal sir. Wishing you happiness, great health and fulfillment always!" The superstar's fans have been penning wishes on Twitter since last night and his film 'Drishyam 2' has been trending with 'Happy Birthday Mohanlal' on social media.

Meanwhile, amid the COVID restrictions, the Drishyam 2 star celebrated his 61st birthday at home with his family and close friends. His friends shared some snippets on social media from his birthday celebration and well, it surely seems that the superstar enjoyed an intimate evening with close friends. He can be seen cutting the cake and chatting up with his friend in the photos.

Take a look at the photos:

On the work front, the superstar was seen in Drishyam 2 and now will be seen in Aaraattu. The film's teaser was released and it managed to leave the audiences intrigued. Apart from Mohanlal, Aaraattu will also have Shraddha Srinath, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu and Saikumar in pivotal roles. Not just this, Mohanlal also will be seen making his directorial debut with Barroz. The film is touted to be an adventure film that will be based on a book by the same name. He also has Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea lined up for release. The film has already been in the news for Mohanlal's dynamic look and fans are looking forward to it.

