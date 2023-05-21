Happy Birthday Mohanlal: Here’s how Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran wished the superstar

Mohanlal is celebrating his 63rd birthday, today. The superstar reportedly celebrated his birthday this year in an intimate celebration which was held at his Kochi residence, in the presence of his family members and a few close friends. As always, the fans are expecting the makers of Mohanlal's upcoming films to treat them with the most awaited updates, on this special day. Meanwhile, Mohanlal's close associates of Malayalam cinema, including megastar Mammootty, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others took to their social media handles and wished the superstar.

Mammootty's birthday wishes for Mohanlal

As you may know, Malayalam cinema's biggest stars - Mammootty and Mohanlal share a great friendship and brotherly bond in real life, despite being arch-rivals on the silver screen for over the last 4 decades. As always, the megastar took to his official social media handles and wished his dear friend Lal on his birthday, with a special post. Mammootty posted a lovely picture with Mohanlal, in which the duo is seen holding hands, on his official handles. "Happy birthday dear Lal..," the legendary actor captioned his post. The million-dollar picture shared by Mammootty is now taking social media by storm.

Check out Mammootty's birthday post for Mohanlal, below:

Prithviraj wishes Mohanlal with L2: Empuraan special poster

The actor-filmmaker, who is set to reunite with Mohanlal soon for the sequel of Lucifer, which has been titled L2: Empuraan, wished his leading man by releasing a special poster of their project. Happy birthday KA! (Khureshi Ab'Raam) #L2E," Prithviraj Sukumaran captioned his post. The poster, on the other hand, has a special L2:E design, made with different types of guns and bullet racks.

Prithviraj and his wife Supriya Menon, who are also Mohanlal's neighbours, reportedly attended the superstar's birthday bash which was held at his residence. Supriya wished the veteran actor by sharing a picture with him and her husband Prithviraj on her Instagram handle. "Happy Birthday KA! #L2E #bringinginthebday" the former BBC journalist captioned her post.

Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon's Instagram posts, below:

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top Grossing Malayalam Films of all time: Tovino Thomas set to top Mohanlal; 2018, Pulimurugan & Lucifer