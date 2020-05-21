  1. Home
Happy Birthday Mohanlal: Kamal Haasan says 'I envied you'; Radikaa Sarathkumar and other celebs wish Lalettan

Celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya among others have shared heartfelt birthday for Mohanlal on Twitter.
Winner of five national awards, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turns 60 today, May 21. Already, the celebrations have begun for the actor and his fans, but this time, in a low key manner due to lockdown. The star is locked up at his Chennai residence and is busy connecting to his friends from the film industry through phone and social media. Twitter is filled with birthday wishes for the 'Complete Actor'. Celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya among others have shared heartfelt birthday for Lalettan on Twitter. 

Calling him his younger brother, Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Dear Mr. @Mohanlal I liked you from your first film. I envied you for the constant quality of your work, that too with detractors lurking in every turn. I liked you, even more, when I worked with you. Long live my younger brother." Trisha Krishnan also shared a picture of her with Mohanlal and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the finest human being and the best actor I know."  

Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, who made his debut as a director with Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, wished the actor his birthday.

അഭിനയിക്കുമ്പോൾ അഭിനേതാവിന്റെ ശരീരം ,ആ കഥാപാത്രത്തിന്റെ ആത്മാവിനു ജീവിക്കാനുള്ള space ആയി മാറുന്നു. ആ 'unseen Actor' ആണ് പിന്നീട് എല്ലാം ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ലാലേട്ടാ ..ആ 'unseen Actor' അങ്ങയിലൂടെ ഇനിയും അത്ഭുതങ്ങൾ പ്രവർത്തിക്കട്ടെ. An actor's body becomes a mere tool in the hands of 'The Unseen Actor'. May that 'Unseen Actor' shower more magical powers on you. "Happy Actors Day"

Also Read: Mohanlal's Birthday: Rejecting Priyanka Chopra starrer to being boxing champion; Megastar's lesser known facts 

On the work front, Mohanlal's film, directed by Priyadarshan, "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham" is currently on hold due to the lockdown. The period drama also features the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh and Manju Warrier in crucial roles.

