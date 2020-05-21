Happy Birthday Mohanlal: Kamal Haasan says 'I envied you'; Radikaa Sarathkumar and other celebs wish Lalettan

Celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya among others have shared heartfelt birthday for Mohanlal on Twitter.

Winner of five national awards, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turns 60 today, May 21. Already, the celebrations have begun for the actor and his fans, but this time, in a low key manner due to lockdown. The star is locked up at his Chennai residence and is busy connecting to his friends from the film industry through phone and social media. Twitter is filled with birthday wishes for the 'Complete Actor'. Celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya among others have shared heartfelt birthday for Lalettan on Twitter.

Calling him his younger brother, Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Dear Mr. @Mohanlal I liked you from your first film. I envied you for the constant quality of your work, that too with detractors lurking in every turn. I liked you, even more, when I worked with you. Long live my younger brother." Trisha Krishnan also shared a picture of her with Mohanlal and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the finest human being and the best actor I know."

Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, who made his debut as a director with Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, wished the actor his birthday.

Dear Mr.@Mohanlal I liked you from your first film. I envied you for the constant quality of your work, that too with detractors lurking in every turn. I liked you even more when I worked with you. Long live my younger brother. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 21, 2020

The legend, the master, and unbelievably humble human....

Wishing you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY Lal sir #HappyBirthdayMohanlal @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/NulqjNywtZ — Aju Varghese (@AjuVarghesee) May 21, 2020

Wishing a happy birthday to the complete actor @Mohanlal sir #HappyBirthdaymohanlal . Lucky to have worked with you :) have a blessed year sir . — Hansika (@ihansika) May 21, 2020

On the work front, Mohanlal's film, directed by Priyadarshan, "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham" is currently on hold due to the lockdown. The period drama also features the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh and Manju Warrier in crucial roles.

