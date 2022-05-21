Happy Birthday Mohanlal: These PHOTOS of the superstar at 62 prove 'ageing' doesn't exist in his dictionary

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is one of the most prestigious actors in the South film industry. The actor, who began his career in 1978, went on to appear in almost 400 films and is known as a complete actor. He got that tag for being multitalented, from acting, hosting, singer, film distributor, and more. He made his debut in films in 1971 with Anubhavangal Paalichakal and then went on from strength to strength.

Apart from outstanding acting prowess, Mohanlal is known for his fine looks and fit body. He Is a classic example of there being nothing called ageing. The superstar is one such actor who is ageing like fine wine. Despite being 61, Mohanlal never leaves to amaze his fans with his dashing looks and super fit body.

Today, Mohanlal is celebrating his 62 birthday and what better day would be to look at his pics to prove that there is nothing called ageing in his dictionary. Take a look:

Fittest is the mantra

The actor is seen in an all-black look, which seems like a perfect post-workout shot. Mohanlal is one of the fittest actors and even at the age of 61, he can work out like a boss and effortlessly.

Effortlessly flexible

Mohanlal is seen flaunting his dashing look and fit body. The actor looks charming and his pose proves his flexibility.

Good looks, good looks & good looks

Dressed in track pants and a black t-shirt, the actor aced this cool look like a boss, accessorised with sunglasses. His latest photo proves that he can give any young star a run for his money.

Sore to eyes

Mohanlal in traditional mundu is a pure visual delight. Although, he looks handsome in every handsome, mundu look is something our favourite.

Young at heart and life

This pic is the ultimate proof that Mohanlal can never age. Clad in brown leather jacket, he looks perfect in his rugged beard and vivacious smile.