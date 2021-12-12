'Happy birthday my thalaiva' says Dhanush; Mammootty & others shower love & wishes on superstar Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth turns a year older today, December 12 and social media is filled with immense love and respect for him. Recently conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Rajinikanth holds a special place in the lives of his fans. His birthday is celebrated by his fans no less like a festival. On this special occasion, Dhanush and others celebs have showered Rajinikanth with birthday wishes.

Dhanush tweeted, "Happy birthday my thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much," followed by a lot of heart emoticons.

Anirudh Ravichander shared a major throwback picture of Rajinikanth holding him in his arms along with a birthday message that read, "Happy birthday Thalaiva.. We love you before, now and forever."

Sibi Sathyaraj wrote, "Wishing our #Superstar, Dear @rajinikanth sir a very happy bday and a fantastic year ahead!."

Happy birthday my thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 11, 2021

Happy birthday Thalaiva..

We love you before, now and forever pic.twitter.com/kGaUcx8dlg — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) December 12, 2021

Wishing our #Superstar, Dear @rajinikanth sir a very happy bday and a fantastic year ahead!#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) December 12, 2021

Check out what other celebs have to say about Rajinikanth on his big day:

Happy Birthday to one n only thalaivar superstar in history of cinema forever @rajinikanth thalaivaaaa.. ever young ever energetic hero … long live thalaivaaaaaa love you #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth #GodOfCinema#Rajinikanth#Thalaivar pic.twitter.com/G779lJtJCk — Kalaiyarasan (@KalaiActor) December 12, 2021

On the work front, Rajinikanth's last film Annaatthe directed by Siva has taken social media by storm. Though it opened to mixed reviews by the audience and critics, Annaatthe managed to earn pretty good at the box office. Now, fas are super excited to know what's next in store for them. The moviegoers are eagerly waiting to see their favourite star back on celluloid.

The Darbar actor will reportedly start working on his 169th film, which will be directed by Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithal fame Desingh Periyasamy. However, an official announcement about this project is expected soon.