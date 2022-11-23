Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: From Ye Maaya Chesave to Love Story, 6 best movies of the actor

Naga Chaitanya, the handsome hunk of the Telugu film industry, is celebrating his 36th birthday, on November 23. Coming from an influential Akkineni family, he made his debut in 2009 and paved the niche for himself as an actor in the Telugu film industry. With a good number of successful films, he so far has acted in 20 films and given some of his best performances. He recently made his debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Chaitanya is known for his notable work in films such as Premam (2016), Majili (2019), Venky Mama (2019), Love Story (2021), and Bangarraju (2021).

On the special occasion of Naga Chaitanya's birthday, take a look at his career-best movies that are must-watch. Ye Maaya Chesave It's Naga Chaitanya, how can we miss Ye Maaya Chesave in the list, which became a blockbuster romantic film in the Telugu film industry. Although he started off like every mass hero with his debut film Josh, it was his second film, YMC that brought him fame and applause as an actor. Chay as Karthik is one of his career-best performances. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead.

Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo This film is a gem of Naga Chaitanya's career. The actor's performance, feel-good love story and AR Rahman's soothing music, everything is good in the movie. It would not be wrong to say it is the most underrated film and definitely deserves to be watched. Released in 2016, Gautham Vasudev Menon is the director and Manjima Mohan is the female lead the film.

Premam Naga Chaitanya's Premam, which was the remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, was released with so many expectations as the Malayalam film already impressed a wide range of audiences. The Telugu remake was released with a lot of eyes and totally managed to impress the audiences. Naga Chaitanya in the shoes of Nivin Pauly, exploring his journey from teenage to adulthood and his many love stories is a treat to watch. It was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year in 2016. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Premam also featured Mandonna Sebestian, Shruti Haasan, and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles. It's a beautiful yet heart-wrenching film and shouldn't be missed.

Manam Manam is a fantasy-drama film starring the Akkineni lineage – Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Akkineni Chaitanya, and Akkineni Akhil. The unique plot of time travel with Akkineni's legacy hit the right chord among fans. Movie buffs loved Chay's performance with his father and grandfather. It focused on the right points like family and marriage and made it the perfect family entertainer. Chay's chemistry with Samantha is another highlight of the film. If you are a fan of Naga Chaitanya, then Manam is a must-watch.

Majili Naga Chaitanya and romance go hand in hand. He is a treat to watch in romantic movies, his performance is endearing and Majili is a testimony of it. The film shows that when the right person is with you, every dream can become reality.

Naga Chaitanya plays the role of a cricketer, who aspires to play for the Indian Cricket team but because of his heartbreak, he gets lost in life. Then comes Poorna aka Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who madly loves him and helps him fulfill his dream. The little notes of life and love make it another best movies of Naga Chaitanya's career.