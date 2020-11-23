  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Sai Pallavi and Samantha Akkineni unveil the actor's new look from Love Story

On Naga Chaitanya's birthday today, her co-star Sai Pallavi took to social media and shared a new poster of the actor from their upcoming film, Love Story.
19204 reads Mumbai Updated: November 23, 2020 11:00 am
Naga Chaitanya Love Story birthday poster Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Sai Pallavi and Samantha Akkineni unveil the actor's new look from Love Story
Naga Chaitanya's Love Story new poster out: Director Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming Telugu romantic drama Love Story starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya is one of the much-anticipated films that the audience is looking forward to. The makers recently wrapped up the shoot and now, on naga Chaitanya's birthday, Sai Pallavi has shared a new poster of him from Love Story. Sharing it on social media, Sai Pallavi wrote, "Happy Birthday Chaitanya!!! @chay_akkineni." Samantha Akkineni also wished her husband Chay by sharing a special birthday poster. 

She wrote, "Always living life on your own terms @chay_akkineni Wishing you only happiness always and forever #LoveStory." Talking about Love Story, Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time. On the other hand, this film marks Sai Pallavi's reunion with Sekhar Kammula after Fidaa. Sai Pallavi and Chaitanya's sizzling chemistry in the teaser had already grabbed everyone's attention. Moviegoers are now eagerly waiting to know what's next in store for them. 

Take a look: 

During an interview with CinemaExpress, Kammula said that Chaitanya will be seen speaking in Telangana dialect in the film. "Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He's completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair's performances will stand out,” the director revealed. 

Credits :Twitter

