Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Venkatesh Daggubati, Raashii Khanna & others send wishes to Bangarraju actor

The Yuva Samrat of Tollywood Naga Chaitanya hails from the coveted Akkineni family on the paternal side and Daggubati family on the maternal side. He debuted with the youth centric entertainer Josh back in 2012 and there was no looking back. One thing unique about Naga Chaitanya is that even though he is known for his movies based on romantic stories, he constantly reinvented and changed his looks. Be it a boy next door in Ye Maaya Chesave or a sturdy man in Shailaja Reddy Alludu, he never failed to impress with his looks.

Naga Chaitanya has managed to carve his own niche in the Telugu movie industry and was successful in making a name for himself on his own. The actor is known for being a down to earth personality off the screen. As the actor turns 35 years old today, celebrities took to social media to wish Naga Chaitanya on his birthday. Take a look at the birthday wishes from his friends from the industry.

Happy birthday Chay ! Sending my biggest, brightest wishes your way. Keep soaring @chay_akkineni pic.twitter.com/jvkzzxHbaI — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) November 23, 2021

Happy birthday @chay_akkineni

Wish you be blessed with everything you desire and more! Have an amazing year ahead!!

And eat lots of cake today! — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) November 23, 2021

Wishing you a very happy birthday dearest brother @chay_akkineni,you are and will always a sweet heart.

Your first look as #Bangarraju is Kirrak, Have a Blockbuster year ahead with lots of success and happiness. #HBDYuvasamratNagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/3fXW8hqkpH — Bobby (@dirbobby) November 23, 2021

Happy Birthday brother!

My best wishes to you always and looking forward to a cracker of a year ahead! Keep Smiling! @chay_akkineni

& yessss #Bangarraju adursss https://t.co/DmtX50eYzg pic.twitter.com/THGWRX2u0g — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) November 23, 2021

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is sharing screen space with his father Nagarjuna for a Telugu movie titled Bangarraju. The makers today released first look and teaser on the occasion of his birthday. He is busy shooting for his next film Thank You, co-starring Raashii Khanna. Today the first look of the actor from the Vikram Kumar directorial will be out at 4 PM.The actor's Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha, which will mark his debut will release in theatres on April 14, 2022.

