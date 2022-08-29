Happy Birthday Nagarjuna: 5 PICS of 'King' of Tollywood that prove he is 63 by age but 21 by looks

Akkineni Nagarjuna is one of the prominent names in the South Indian film industry. The actor has been in the industry for over 35 years, Nagarjuna acted in some of the biggest hits of the film industry. He is one such actor who has grown steadily but just professionally but his charming looks remained the same. With each passing year, Nagarjuna is only getting better.

As Nagarjuna turns 63 today, he continues to give the young stars a run for the money in looks, and physique, not to mention in box-office collections. No wonder he's popularly known as 'King' Nagarjuna in Tollywood.

Today, on the occasion of Nagarjuna’s 62nd birthday, take a look at his pics that prove he is ageing reverse. Take a look below:

This pic of Nagarjuna with his sons Akhil and Naga Chaitanya posing in his 60s when he looks as fit as them.

In the Telugu industry, Nagarjuna is referred to as Benjamin Button, the character who reverses in age from the movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Nagarjuna is one of the stylish actors of his generation. He knows how to keep it suave, stylish yet classic with each look.

Nagarjuna in a suit is a treat to our sore eyes on his birthday.

Coming to his career trajectory, Nagarjuna has acted in over 100 films, predominantly in Telugu, along with a few Hindi and Tamil language films. He began his journey in the film industry as child artist but made his protagonist debut through the 1986 Telugu film Vikram, a remake of Hindi film Hero. Well, from then, it has been continuing to be a good ride for Nagarjuna. He is known for films like Siva, Geetanjali, Ninne Pelladata, Annamayya, Shirdi Sai, Sivamani, Manmadhudu and the list goes on.

Nagarjuna will be seen next in the upcoming film The Ghost. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, Nagarjuna is said to be doing an action-packed role in the movie that also stars Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in key roles. Sonal Chauhan is the female lead. Produced by Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment, the film has Saurabh as a music composer.

He is also waiting for the release of his comeback Hindi film Brahmastra, which also features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy.

