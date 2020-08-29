  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Nagarjuna: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Mahesh Babu shower him with wishes

Due to the lockdown for COVID 19, it looks like Nagarjuna will be having a low-key birthday celebration with family at his home.
21173 reads Mumbai
Happy Birthday Nagarjuna: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Mahesh Babu shower him with wishesHappy Birthday Nagarjuna: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Mahesh Babu shower him with wishes
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As Tollywood King Nagarjuna is celebrating his 61st birthday today with his family in Hyderabad, internet is filled with birthday wishes. Tollywood celebrities including Mahesh Babu, his sons Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni, his daughter-in-law and actress Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh and others took to social media to wish him. Due to the pandemic scare, Nagarjuna will be having a low-key celebration at his home. As his fans wished him by sharing the common display picture, Twitter was filled with birthday wishes and photos of the actor.

Samantha, who called him one of the important people in her life, shared a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Wishing one of the most important people in my life. Thank you so much for your tireless support and constant guidance and direction. Wishing you a Happy Wonderful Bday that’s filled with all the warmth and compassion that you normally exude. @iamnagarjuna #HBDKingNagarjuna”. Naga Chaitanya wrote, “Thank You..an expression that can be forgotten or when used right can mean more than any other there is . #ThankYouTheMovie A story I’m looking forward to tell ! With a team I’m really thankful I met”

See the Tweets here:





Also Read: Is Samantha Akkineni pregnant? Actress gives a savage response and shuts down rumours

Akhil Akkineni shared a throwback photo and penned a heartfelt not on his Twitter space. He also stated that he was an incredible human being and a great inspiration. Sharing a photo with Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happiest birthday @iamnagarjuna Wishing you great health and happiness always. Hope you have a great one. Stay safe!"

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement