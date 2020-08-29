Happy Birthday Nagarjuna: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Mahesh Babu shower him with wishes
As Tollywood King Nagarjuna is celebrating his 61st birthday today with his family in Hyderabad, internet is filled with birthday wishes. Tollywood celebrities including Mahesh Babu, his sons Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni, his daughter-in-law and actress Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh and others took to social media to wish him. Due to the pandemic scare, Nagarjuna will be having a low-key celebration at his home. As his fans wished him by sharing the common display picture, Twitter was filled with birthday wishes and photos of the actor.
Samantha, who called him one of the important people in her life, shared a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Wishing one of the most important people in my life. Thank you so much for your tireless support and constant guidance and direction. Wishing you a Happy Wonderful Bday that’s filled with all the warmth and compassion that you normally exude. @iamnagarjuna #HBDKingNagarjuna”. Naga Chaitanya wrote, “Thank You..an expression that can be forgotten or when used right can mean more than any other there is . #ThankYouTheMovie A story I’m looking forward to tell ! With a team I’m really thankful I met”
Happpppppyyy happppy bdayyyy @iamnagarjuna sir !! May you have the most happy , positive and healthy year keep inspiring the world the way you do have a fantastic day !
Akhil Akkineni shared a throwback photo and penned a heartfelt not on his Twitter space. He also stated that he was an incredible human being and a great inspiration. Sharing a photo with Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happiest birthday @iamnagarjuna Wishing you great health and happiness always. Hope you have a great one. Stay safe!"