  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna: 5 high octane action packed movies of Balayya that should not be missed

As Balayya is celebrating his 61st birthday today, let’s take a look at some of his impeccable performances.
2462 reads Mumbai
Happy Birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna: 5 high octane action packed movies of Balayya that should not be missed Happy Birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna: 5 high octane action packed movies of Balayya that should not be missed
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tollywood’s superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his 61st birthday today. Even in his very first film titled Sahasame Jeevitham (1984), a promising young actor Nandamuri Balakrishna proved that he is here to stay. Balakrishna proved with his debut film that he had what it took to be a superstar. And rightly so, he made his mark in the industry and earned a huge fan-following over the years. It’s been more than three decades and he is still roaring loud with his noteworthy performances.

On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his impeccable performances

1. Chennakesava Reddy: This relationship and revenge drama is one of the biggest hits in Balakrishna’s career. The film revolved around a father and his son. Set in the backdrop of Rayalaseema, the film narrates the story of a set of people who live and kill for their community’s pride.

2. Aditya 396: The cult classic film is based on a concept of time travel. Balayya played dual roles in the film – one that of Srikrishnadevaraya and the other of a youth named Krishna Kumar. Directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, Balakrishna left the Tollywood fans mightily impressed with his acting chops.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan’s PSPK28: Makes share update about the title and first look of the Harish Shankar directorial

3. Legend: Balakrishna delivered yet another stellar performance by playing dual roles in the film. He was seen as a young business tycoon Krishna and a village head Jaidev. Apart from stealing fans’ heart with his action packed performance, he earned several awards for his performance in the film.

4. Narasima Naidu: Directed by B Gopal, Narasimha Naidu, has Balakrishna playing the role of a brave rural guy, who would to anything to protect his village from evil forces. Balayya’s performance in the film earned him the Nandi Award for Best Actor.

5. Samarasimha Reddy: Directed by G Gopal, Samarasimha Reddy saw Balakrishna deliver a power packed action performance. With Samarasimha Reddy, Balayya won many accolades and smashed many box office records along with a massive 100-day run in 104 centres.

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Nandamuri Balakrishna's stylish look in the new poster from Akhanda is a perfect birthday treat for fans
Nandamuri Balakrishna pens a heartfelt note requesting his fans not to visit him on his birthday
NT Rama Rao Death Anniversary: Nandamuri Balakrishna clicked as he pays respect to his late father at NTR Ghat
Sayyeshaa Saigal to feature in Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film with director Boyapati Srinu
Nandamuri Balakrishna's son Mokshagna's photos from his recent public appearance go viral
Nandamuri Balakrishna Birthday PICS: Actor cuts cake with kids at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital