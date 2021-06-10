Happy Birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna: 5 high octane action packed movies of Balayya that should not be missed

As Balayya is celebrating his 61st birthday today, let’s take a look at some of his impeccable performances.

Tollywood’s superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his 61st birthday today. Even in his very first film titled Sahasame Jeevitham (1984), a promising young actor Nandamuri Balakrishna proved that he is here to stay. Balakrishna proved with his debut film that he had what it took to be a superstar. And rightly so, he made his mark in the industry and earned a huge fan-following over the years. It’s been more than three decades and he is still roaring loud with his noteworthy performances.

1. Chennakesava Reddy: This relationship and revenge drama is one of the biggest hits in Balakrishna’s career. The film revolved around a father and his son. Set in the backdrop of Rayalaseema, the film narrates the story of a set of people who live and kill for their community’s pride.

2. Aditya 396: The cult classic film is based on a concept of time travel. Balayya played dual roles in the film – one that of Srikrishnadevaraya and the other of a youth named Krishna Kumar. Directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, Balakrishna left the Tollywood fans mightily impressed with his acting chops.

3. Legend: Balakrishna delivered yet another stellar performance by playing dual roles in the film. He was seen as a young business tycoon Krishna and a village head Jaidev. Apart from stealing fans’ heart with his action packed performance, he earned several awards for his performance in the film.

4. Narasima Naidu: Directed by B Gopal, Narasimha Naidu, has Balakrishna playing the role of a brave rural guy, who would to anything to protect his village from evil forces. Balayya’s performance in the film earned him the Nandi Award for Best Actor.

5. Samarasimha Reddy: Directed by G Gopal, Samarasimha Reddy saw Balakrishna deliver a power packed action performance. With Samarasimha Reddy, Balayya won many accolades and smashed many box office records along with a massive 100-day run in 104 centres.

