Happy Birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna: 5 high octane action packed movies of Balayya that should not be missed
Tollywood’s superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his 61st birthday today. Even in his very first film titled Sahasame Jeevitham (1984), a promising young actor Nandamuri Balakrishna proved that he is here to stay. Balakrishna proved with his debut film that he had what it took to be a superstar. And rightly so, he made his mark in the industry and earned a huge fan-following over the years. It’s been more than three decades and he is still roaring loud with his noteworthy performances.
On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his impeccable performances
1. Chennakesava Reddy: This relationship and revenge drama is one of the biggest hits in Balakrishna’s career. The film revolved around a father and his son. Set in the backdrop of Rayalaseema, the film narrates the story of a set of people who live and kill for their community’s pride.
2. Aditya 396: The cult classic film is based on a concept of time travel. Balayya played dual roles in the film – one that of Srikrishnadevaraya and the other of a youth named Krishna Kumar. Directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, Balakrishna left the Tollywood fans mightily impressed with his acting chops.
3. Legend: Balakrishna delivered yet another stellar performance by playing dual roles in the film. He was seen as a young business tycoon Krishna and a village head Jaidev. Apart from stealing fans’ heart with his action packed performance, he earned several awards for his performance in the film.
4. Narasima Naidu: Directed by B Gopal, Narasimha Naidu, has Balakrishna playing the role of a brave rural guy, who would to anything to protect his village from evil forces. Balayya’s performance in the film earned him the Nandi Award for Best Actor.
5. Samarasimha Reddy: Directed by G Gopal, Samarasimha Reddy saw Balakrishna deliver a power packed action performance. With Samarasimha Reddy, Balayya won many accolades and smashed many box office records along with a massive 100-day run in 104 centres.