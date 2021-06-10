  1. Home
Happy Birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna: Jr NTR and Sudheer Babu shower ‘Balayya’ with heartwarming wishes

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is celebrating his 61st birthday today, had earlier requested his fans not to visit him to wish him for his birthday.
Tollywood’s legendary actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his birthday today. Social media is filled with birthday wishes from fans and celebrities. Superstars Jr NTR and Sudheer Babu have also shared their heartwarming birthday wishes to Balayya. Jr NTR wrote, “Happy Birthday Balayya. I want you to be happy with a healthy life. Wishing you a very Happy 61st Birthday Babai”. His fans took to the comments section and shared their wishes too.

Sudheer Babu, on the other hand, wrote, “Happy Birthday to the legend himself #HappyBirthdayNBK”. A couple of days back, Balakrishna requested his fans to stay safe and urged them to stay at home during this time of pandemic. He told them not to visit him as it’s unsafe for everyone. He wrote on Facebook that he is indebted to his fans for their love. His post in Telugu is loosely translated as, "Dear fans, I will always be grateful and indebted to you for the love that you have been showering on me. Every year, you all visit and wish me on my birthday. But, during this pandemic, it will not be safe for anyone to come and greet me in person.”

See the Tweets here:

Also Read: Happy Birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna: 5 high octane action packed movies of Balayya that should not be missed

Meanwhile, the makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film, Akhanda, took to Twitter on Wednesday to unveil a new poster of the actor ahead of his 61st birthday. Akhanda marks the third collaboration between Nandamuri and director Boyapati Sreenu after Simha and Legend.

