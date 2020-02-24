Happy Birthday Nani: Here are the five movies of the V actor that one should not miss

As Tollywood star Nani celebrates his 36th birthday today, here are the star's best five movies that should not be missed.

It will be fair to say that Natural Star Nani has come a long way in Tollywood ever since his impeccable debut in 2008 with Mohan Indraganti's Ashta Chamma. While 2019 has been an eventful year for Nani, his next film, V is already receiving wide attention as the film will showcase him in a never-seen-before role with negative shades.

Jersey

If there is one finest cricket-based movie ever made in South cinema, with no second thought, one can say it is Jersey. Directed by Gautam Tinnanuri, the sports-drama narrates the life of a cricketer, who is leaving no stones unturned to prove his worth at the age of 36. The emotional plot and the jaw dropping climax and the stellar performances of all actors in the film went hand in hand to make the movie an unbelievable hit. The film also had Shraddha Srinath and Sathyaraj in the key roles.

Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu

Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu is the official Telugu remake of superhit Tamil sports drama Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu. Directed by debutante Tatineni Satya, Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu had Nani playing the role of a poor village Kabaddi aspirant. The complex character was well narrated by Nani and his onscreen romance with Saranya Mohan is a visual treat. The film not only has the melodramatic portions of Kabaddi game but also some witty comebacks by Nani, which made the film all the more entertaining.

Ninnu Kori

Ninnu Kori film narrates a modern day relationship in a contemporary take, which became a huge hit with some terrific performances. The film had Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty in lead roles, and it was directed by Shiva Nirvana. Ninnu Kori registered an astonishing success at the global box office. On the technical front, the film was filmed by Karthik Ghattamaneni’s Gopi Sundar composed music.

Yevade Subramanyam

Yevade Subramanyam emerged to be one of the few movies in the mid-2000s, which deviated from the stereotypical 5-songs-pattern of south India. Helmed by debutante director Nag Ashwin in 2015, the travel drama revolved around a corporate guy, who was out on a risky journey to the mountains, in order to fulfil his friend’s wish.

Pilla Zamindar

In Pilla Zamindar, Nani played the role of Praveen Jayaramaraju, a spoilt brat, who struggles to inherit his grandfather’s massive wealth by completing his graduation from a government college as a simple man with no luxuries. The film had a brilliant story line, and the solid performances of MS Narayana, Srinivas Avasarala and Rao Ramesh were the added feathers in the cap. Starring Haripriya as the female lead, the film had amazing comedy tracks which let the audience rib-tickled.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More