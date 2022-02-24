Happy Birthday Nani: Nazriya Nazim, Nivetha Thomas, Adivi Sesh & others shower special wishes to actor

Nani has made a name for himself in the film industry because of his stellar acting performances, therefore, earning the moniker of Natural Star. Over the years, Nani has delivered some superhit movies and made audiences experience a rollercoaster of emotions, who can pull off any role, be it as an obedient boyfriend or as a baddie.

Nani began his career in the entertainment industry as a clap director in 2005 and has simultaneously worked as a Radio Jockey, which got him a great sense of popularity. In 2008, Nani made his film debut with the romantic comedy Ashta Chamma and went on to star in many commercially successful films. The actor currently has a bunch of films like Ante Sundariniki and Dasara lined up to entertain the audience in 2022.

Nani is celebrating his 38th birthday, today, on February 24, and fans and friends from the film fraternity are posting adorable messages to wish the actor on social media. Fans are also trending #HappyBirthdayNani and his upcoming films #AnteSundariniki, #Dasara on Twitter.

Check out celebs' birthday wishes here:

Sending advance birthday wishes to Nani, the makers of his upcoming film Ante Sundaraniki have unveiled a special video titled Ante Sundaraniki Barthhday Homam.

