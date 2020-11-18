Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Anirudh Ravichander, Aju Vargheese, SJ Suryah send heartfelt wishes

Taking to their Twitter spaces, celebrities wished Lady Superstar Nayanthara on her 36th birthday.

On the birthday of Lady Superstar Nayanthara, fans and celebriries have been sharing their heartfelt wishes while sharing her photo and videos from her movies. While her beau and Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan shared her unseen photo early in the morning, Samantha Akkineni, who will be sharing the screen space with her in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal shared her wish on her Instagram stories while sharing her photo.

Anirudh Ravichander, who is a close aide of the Lady Superstar, took to his Twitter space and shared his wish. He wrote, “Happy birthday dear LSS Nayanthara! Hope you have a fantastic year filled with happiness positivity and success :)”. Kollywood actor and director SJ Suryah lauded the teaser of Netrikann and wished Nayanthara a happy birthday. He wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO LADY SUPER STAR NAYANTHARA and congrats to my friend, producer @VigneshShivN for the promising trailer”. Mollywood actor Aju Vargheese shared a photo with Nayanthara and wrote, “Happy birthday Nayanthara madam”.

Happy birthday dear LSS Nayanthara! Hope you have a fantastic year filled with happiness positivity and success :) — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) November 18, 2020

Netrikann - Official Teaser | Nayanthara | Vignesh Shivan | Milind Rau |... https://t.co/ElnKT8qH36 via @YouTube .... # HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO LADY SUPER STAR NAYANTHARA and congrats to my friend, producer @VigneshShivN for the promising trailer sjs — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) November 18, 2020

Also Read: Nayanthara’s Netrikann: Intense teaser of the Milind Rau directorial promises nail biting thriller

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Mookuthi Amman, which had a direct release on OTT platforms. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film received a positive response from the audience. She also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which will be directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. She will be seen as one of the leading ladies in Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, which also has Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies.

