Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Lady Superstar’s beau Vignesh Shivan shares her new PHOTOS while wishing her

Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram space and shared photos of Nayanthara while wishing her on her birthday.

It’s a special day for Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s fans as she is celebrating her birthday today. All eyes are on the social media profiles of Vignesh Shivan and he has given Nayanthara's fans a treat by sharing unseen photos of Nayanthara. Sharing the photos, Vignesh Shivan has sent his heartfelt wishes. Calling her his Thamnagame, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Happy birthday to you #thangamey”. As soon as the photos came up online, fans started sharing it across all social media platforms.

It was announced that the makers of Nayanthara’s Netrikann will release the teaser of the film on her birthday. While the makers recently released her first look poster, fans are now looking forward to watching the teaser. It is expected that an announcement about her next film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal will be made by Vignesh Shivan, who is directing the film. As soon as the film was launched, pandemic hit the nation and no more updates were given by the makers.

See his post here:

The film also stars Samantha Akkineni as another female lead, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the male lead. Other than these, Nayanthara also has in her kitty, Annaatthe. Starring Rajinikanth as the lead actor, the film also has Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu Sundar as leading ladies. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the films also stars Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish in key roles.

Credits :Instagram

