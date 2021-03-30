Happy Birthday Nithiin: Actor cuts the cake with wife Shalini; Rakul Preet Singh and others send wishes
Telugu actor Nithiin celebrates his 37th birthday today, March 30 and fans are showering him with lovely wishes on social media. Not only fans, but Nithiin's close friends from the film industry are also sending love and best wishes on his special day. Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "Happy birthday @actor_nithiin Wishing you the most amazing year, happiness and smiles always!." Raashi Khanna, Venkatesh Daggubati, Vennela Kishore, Manoj Manchu and many others have penned sweet birthday notes for Nithiin.
The Rang De actor got a sweet surprise in the night from his wife Shalini and family. The Bheeshma actor cut the cake with his wife Shalini and had a gala time. Neeraja Kona, stylist and costume designer for many of Tollywood and Kollywood celebs took to social media and shared a few photos from the Nithiin's birthday celebrations. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "Happy birthday heroooo..Wishing you years of love and happiness."
Take a look below:
Happy birthday @actor_nithiin Wishing you the most amazing year, happiness and smiles always!
— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) March 30, 2021
Wishing the best to my brother @actor_nithiin for #rangde. God Speed
— Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) March 26, 2021
Happy birthday @actor_nithiin Wishing you the most amazing year, happiness and smiles always!
— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) March 30, 2021
Happy birthday @actor_nithiin Wish you keep rising and shining and be blessed with all things wonderful..
— Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) March 30, 2021
Happy Happy Birthday @actor_nithiin bhayyooooooo ..Lots n lots of lov..#HBDNithiin pic.twitter.com/oNuxBBR2cH
— vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) March 30, 2021
Happy Birthdayyyyy to our Bangaru Konda @actor_nithiin stay blessed and Be happy always Babai Much Love pic.twitter.com/tbg7lB92NE
— Manoj Manchu (@HeroManoj1) March 30, 2021
Happy birthday dear @actor_nithiin ! May you have a blessed year ahead
— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) March 30, 2021
Nithiin made his acting debut in 2002 with the romantic action film Jayam (2002) and has featured in many hits like A Aa (2016), Bheeshma (2020), and Rang De (2021). The actor got married to his long-time-girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in 2020.
Meanwhile, his first look from the upcoming film Maestro is the talk of the town. The film is a crime thriller and is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit film, Andhadhun.
Also Read: Andhadhun Telugu remake is titled Maestro; Nithiin's first look as a blind man unveiled on his birthday