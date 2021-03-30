Happy Birthday Nithiin: Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna send blessings and happiness

Nithiin's Rang De co-star Keerthy Suresh sent Nithiin a super cute birthday wish alongside a photo from their recently released film's dubbing session.

Tollywood star Nithiin turns a year older today, March 30 and fans across the country are sending him lovely wishes on social media. Twitter is filled with birthday messages for Nithiin. Even his close friends and celebs from the film industry are showering him with lovely birthday wishes. Samantha Akkineni penned a heartfelt note for the birthday boy on Twitter. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday @actor_nithiin..Wishing you great great happiness because that’s what you truly deserve..God bless."

Nithiin's Rang De co-star Keerthy Suresh also sent Nithiin a super cute birthday wish alongside a photo from their recently released film's dubbing session. She wrote, "Whose Birthday is it? @actor_nithiin's birthday it is! Happy Happy Birthday Nithiin! Hope you have a blessed year ahead! To more foolery and picking on each other!." Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, shared a straight face look of Nithiin from the sets of their film Bheeshma and wrote, "happy happy happiest birthday to you."

Take a look:

Also Read: Happy Birthday Nithiin: Actor cuts the cake with wife Shalini; Rakul Preet Singh and others send wishes

Meanwhile, the Telugu actor's first look from the upcoming film Maestro is the talk of the town. The film is a crime thriller and is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit film, Andhadhun. Nithiin has stepped into Ayushmann Khurrana shoes to play a visually challenged role. Tamannaah Bhatia plays a crucial role in the film and Nabha Natesh is the leading lady opposite Nithiin.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×