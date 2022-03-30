Happy Birthday Nithiin: Samantha, Varun Tej & other celebs shower heartfelt wishes on Bheeshma actor

Nithiin is one of those stars who made their way into the industry at an early age, and continues to entertain the audience with his every venture. The actor is known for his youthful good looks, charismatic screen presence and the interesting movies he takes up. While many actors shy away from doing unconventional scripts, the actor is all in for it. Nithiin maintains a fine balance between commercial movies and unconventional flicks. Nithiin made his debut in the Telugu film industry with the super hit romantic movie Jayam (2002) and went on to give blockbuster hits till now.

Today, Nithiin is celebrating his birthday and wishes are pouring in for him from fans, friends and family. As the actor turned 39, Samantha, to Varun Tej, many celebs from Tollywood took to social media and penned special birthday messages on his special day.

Samantha, who shared screen space with Nithiin in A Aa, has called him a dear friend as she penned a birthday note, which read, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful human being I have the pleasure of calling a friend @actor_nithiin. To another year of living life to your fullest. God bless you. "

Varun Tej also shared a candid pic with Nithiin to wish. Directors Venky Kudumula, Harish Shankar and others wished too.

Today, on the occasion of his birthday, the teaser of Nithiin's upcoming film Macherla Niyojakavargam was released. MS Raja Shekhar Reddy is directing this mass and action entertainer, while Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are bankrolling it on Sreshth Movies in association with Aditya Movies & Entertainments. Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa are the female leads of the film.

