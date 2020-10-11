Happy Birthday Nivin Pauly: Mohanlal, Rakshit Shetty and others send wishes to Padavettu actor

Manjima Mohan, Priyadarshan, Vishnu Vishal are among others who wished Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly on his birthday.

Nivin Pauly celebrates his birthday today, on October 11, and the heartthrob is being showered with lovely wishes on social media. Fans across the country are sending lovely birthday wishes to the Premam actor. Nivin's close friends from the film industry are also showering him with compliments. Mohanlal, Rakshi Shetty, Jayasurya among other Malayalam actors wished Nivin Pauly on his special day. Sharing a cheerful picture of the birthday boy, Mohanlal wrote on Twitter, "Happy Birthday Dear @NivinOfficial."

Rakshit Shetty also penned a lovely birthday wishes for Padavettu actor. He tweeted, "To the man of vision, simplicity and talent. May all your dreams see the best of success, always :) Happiest Birthday Brother @NivinOfficial." Manjima Mohan, Priyadarshan, Vishnu Vishal among others also wished Malayalam actor on his special day. Nivin is getting all the love on his birthday by his fans and well-wishers through social media. The team of his upcoming film, Padavettu also wished him through a small video and Nivin made sure to thanked them. He replied, "Thank you @SunnyWayn, #Liju, and Team #Padavettu."

Check out Tweets below:

Happy birthday @NivinOfficial brother.....

Have a super year ahead...#HBDNivinPauly — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) October 11, 2020

Nivin Pauly made his acting debut with Vineeth Sreenivasan's directorial debut Malarvaadi Arts Club in 2009. His two big films, Bangalore Days and Premam are among the list of top ten highest-grossing Malayalam films.

Nivin's latest, Geetu Mohandas' Moothon received positive reviews from critics and audience alike. The film was also premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

Here's wishing Nivin Pauly a very Happy Birthday!

