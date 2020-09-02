Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Hansika Motwani and others send wishes to Power Star
Power Star of Tollywood film industry, Pawan Kalyan turns 49 today, and fans across the country are sending their best wishes to him on social media. Twitter is filled with birthday wishes for Vakeel Saab actor as fans share banner and posters to make it a special occasion. Many close friends and celebs from the film industry also took to social media and showered the actor with lovely birthday wishes and throwback photos. Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Hansika Motwani, Samantha Akkineni, Ravi Teja and others penned a special note on the politician-actor's birthday.
Sharing a major throwback picture with Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, Hansika Motwani & others send best wishes to Power Star." One can see in the photo, the very young Allu Arjun in his stylish look standing next to Powerstar.
Wishing one of my favourite people, @PawanKalyan garu a very Happy Birthday!! A good friend and a fine example of a true gentleman! Enjoy your day! pic.twitter.com/tvaxKBwgUK
— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 2, 2020
Check out what other actors have to say on Pawan Kalyan's birthday:
Wishing the absolutely wonderful @PawanKalyan sir a very happy birthday .. with great wisdom comes great responsibilities. Wishing you good health and great happiness forever and ever
— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) September 1, 2020
Happiest birthday to a wonderful human being and my dear friend @PawanKalyan!! Wishing you a year filled with health & happiness!! #HBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/5LxxraptUV
— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 2, 2020
Wishing Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu a happy birthday! Wish the year ahead has good health, more happiness and movies. #HBDPawanKalyan
— Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) September 2, 2020
Wishing you a very happy birthday, @PawanKalyan !! May your kindness and humility always inspire a change. Good health and happiness always! pic.twitter.com/VHlkl10AtU
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 2, 2020
Wishing a happy birthday to the one and only Power Star @PawanKalyan Garu!!!
— Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) September 2, 2020
On the work front, Pawan Kalyan will be seen next in Venu Sriram's film titled, Vakeel Saab. The film is the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's critically acclaimed Hindi film, Pink. The motion poster of the film was released to celebrate the actor's birthday.
