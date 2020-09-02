  1. Home
Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Hansika Motwani and others send wishes to Power Star

Many celebs from the film industry also took to social media and showered the actor with birthday wishes and throwback photos. Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni are among many who wished him on twitter.
Mumbai
Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Hansika Motwani and others send wishes to Power Star
Power Star of Tollywood film industry, Pawan Kalyan turns 49 today, and fans across the country are sending their best wishes to him on social media. Twitter is filled with birthday wishes for Vakeel Saab actor as fans share banner and posters to make it a special occasion. Many close friends and celebs from the film industry also took to social media and showered the actor with lovely birthday wishes and throwback photos. Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Hansika Motwani, Samantha Akkineni, Ravi Teja and others penned a special note on the politician-actor's birthday. 

Sharing a major throwback picture with Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, Hansika Motwani & others send best wishes to Power Star." One can see in the photo, the very young Allu Arjun in his stylish look standing next to Powerstar. 

Mahesh Babu also shared a throwback photo of them together and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, @PawanKalyan !! May your kindness and humility always inspire a change. Good health and happiness always!."
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Many happy returns of the day to Power star Pawan Kalyan Garu .

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on

Ravi Teja also sends his wished on the actor's birthday too. He tweeted, "Wishing one of my favourite people, @PawanKalyan garu a very Happy Birthday!! A good friend and a fine example of a true gentleman! Enjoy your day!."

Check out what other actors have to say on Pawan Kalyan's birthday: 





On the work front, Pawan Kalyan will be seen next in Venu Sriram's film titled, Vakeel Saab. The film is the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's critically acclaimed Hindi film, Pink. The motion poster of the film was released to celebrate the actor's birthday. 

