Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Chiranjeevi pens a heartfelt note; Allu Arjun & others wish Bheemla Nayak actor

Pawan Kalyan turns 50 today and who's who from the Telugu film industry is showering Powerstar with heartfelt birthday wishes on social media. Megastar Chiranjeevi wished his younger brother Pawan Kalyan with a heartfelt note on Twitter and also shared a couple of priceless photos with him that we cannot get enough of.

His tweet in Telugu loosely translates to, "Kalyan's every thought about the society since childhood ... every step. Kalyan is a cell of fire that burns every moment for the good of ten people @PawanKalyan Happy birthday to fellow aspirant who sincerely wants his goal to be fulfilled."

Allu Arjun, sharing a candid photo of him hugging Pawan Kalyan, wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my @PawanKalyan garu . May this day and the coming year bring you more n more peace and happiness."

Sai Dharam Tej wished his 'guru' and strength Pawan Kalyan with a sweet birthday note. He also shared a throwback photo on Instagram and wrote, "Wishing my guru, my strength and my PawanKalyan mama a very Happy Birthday.Wishing the selfless soul Happiness laughter and love always."

Varun Tej also wished his uncle with a lovely birthday note that read, "Happy birthday Babai!Wishing you the best in everything..Lots and lots of love and respect!."

Happy birthday Babai!

Wishing you the best in everything..

Lots and lots of love and respect!

@PawanKalyan #HappyBirthdayJanasenani pic.twitter.com/5olqmcRSyf — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) September 2, 2021

Many others like Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Teja, Allari Naresh, Anil Ravipudi among others have wished Pawan Kalyan on his 50th birthday.

Take a look:

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan Birthday: Power star and his heartwarming photos with brothers Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu