Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Larger-than-life actor to young blood politician, a true hero on and off screen

The name Pawan Kalyan is enough to know what a fine actor, personality, and fanbase he is. There are only a few stars in this film industry like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Mammootty, and some other actors who enjoy a fanbase that is beyond imaginable. And one of them is Tollywood's Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. It's been 2 decades he has been in the industry and the euphoria he has among audiences is nothing but sheer madness.

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is not just an artist he is a brand on his own. He is considered to be a popular actor in Tollywood with a huge fan base in the South. And just like you even we also often wonder why people love him so much. Then many things came into factor. He is a mixture of everything, good looks, acting, unique persona, charm, philanthropist, public hero, and more.

Today is indeed a special day as Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 50th birthday. On that note, let's take a look at five reasons why he is and will always be Powerstar and create a euphoria where ever he goes.

​Undeniable Screen presence

Did you ever watch Pawan Kalyan on the screen? It's like pure delight. There's nobody like him who can get thousands of crowds to cinema halls just for his aura and screen presence. Be it a young college boy in Kushi, a comedy bachelor in Jalsa, or a cop in Gabbar Singh, he is pure entertainment. He lives a king-size, larger-than-life role on the screen, which is one of many reasons why people love him since the 90s.

Fan Euphoria

Watch his public appearances videos, it feels like a temple, you can see hundreds of people gathered, yelling for him. So endearing and mesmerising. Did you have ever heard the word PAWANISM? This is the top mania he created for the past two decades and its continues. There must be not one moment when his fans didn't stand by him.

Although it is well known that audiences devote their favourite star in the South, but it's different with Pawan Kalyan. It's so much more than a basic fan love. And one can easily understand that if they watch his one or two fan videos. It's amazing how much love he gets.

Gem of a person

Besides all the work, he is also popular because he is an amazing human being at the end of the day. He is one of the simple stars in Tollywood. So simple that you can barely see him ever in any designer wear. His every day looks white lung and shirt or kurta pajama.

He is an equally giving spirit when it comes to philanthropic endeavours. Not only is he actively engaged with organizations and institutions that work to improve society, but he also financially supports them.

Low key family man

Pawan Kalyan's family life has always been in the news. He has been married thrice and divorced twice and is currently in his third marriage with his co-star Anna Lezhneva and has two kids with her. The actor also has two kids with his second wife Renu Desai.

However, unlike other stars, he has never really put his personal life out there. He has never opened up about his failed marriage, reacted to rumors, or his equations with his children. Pawan is somebody who believes his personal life is only a book for him to read and the best things his fans respect, which is rare. Interestingly, he has managed to keep his kids and family members away from the world of showbiz, and media glare despite being into controversies, and is one of the qualities that has left his fans amazed.

Youngblood in politics

Pawan Kalyan as Pawan Kalyan on the stage is like dream to watch. With just his words he attracts thousands of people around him, a true quality for a good politician. The actor has created a party named Jana Sena.

Although the political ground has its own game. Pawan Kalyan has always made his point clear in every way that he is here to fight for people. The respect and appreciation he has towards farmers is something that needs to acknowledge. Pawan Kalyan as a politician is here to bring a change and when that happens it will be NT Rama Rao's world. A true hero on and off the screen.

Here's wishing Pawan Kalyan a very happy birthday.