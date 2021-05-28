Happy Birthday Pearle Maaney: New mommy shares a beautiful photo as she starts day with her 'little Sunshine'

Today, on her birthday, Ludo actress Pearle Maaney has shared a heartwarming photo with her 'little sunshine' and we are all hearts.

Bigg Boss Malayalam fame Pearle Maaney is the new mother in town. The actress and her husband Srinish Aravind brought their little angel home a few weeks ago and have been treating us with some beautiful photos since then. Pearle has been sharing a lot of photos of her daughter, Nila on Instagram and we just can't get enough of her cuteness. Today, on her birthday, Pearle Maaney has shared a heartwarming photo with her 'little sunshine' and we are all hearts.

Sharing the photo, Pearle wrote, "My Birthday Morning with my Little Sunshine @srinish_aravind making us both pose." Srinish Aravind, on the other hand, shared a picture-perfect family photo to wish his ladylove on her birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday to my lovely pondatti and the mother of our nila baby...i will do everything to make your birthday wishes come true...love you churallame."

While a lot of celebs keep their newborn babies away from the media glare, Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind shared photos with their newborn apparently taken hours before the arrival of her daughter. Sharing it, she wrote, "after the unbearable pain comes the gift of life."

Also Read: Pearle Maaney’s little pumpkin is cute as a button as she yawns her way to sleep; Watch video

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind met each other first on the sets of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1 in 2018. They fell in love with each other during their stay inside the house and decided to get married post the show. The couple got married in 2019 in two grand wedding ceremonies. On May 5, they had a Christian ceremony followed by a Hindu ceremony.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×