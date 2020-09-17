Happy Birthday PM Modi: Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal send across heartfelt wishes

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday, celebrities from the South entertainment industry took to social media and wished him a happy birthday.

On the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, social media is flooded with heartwarming wishes. South celebrities took to their Twitter spaces and wished the Prime Minister happy birthday. Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi wrote on his Twitter space, “Wishing our beloved PM Shri @narendramodi a very happy 70th birthday! May the force be with you to serve our great nation for many many years!”

Power Star Pawan Kalyan wished him by calling him an inspiring leader. He wrote, “Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji, Our Wholehearted Birthday Wishes!! from all of us. May our ‘Motherland Bharath’ see it’s true glory, as envisioned by Revolutionary Saint ‘Shri Aurobindo,’ under your Charismatic, Inspiring & Dedicated Leadership.” Kamal Haasan wished the PM with health and happiness and strength to help the nation during this tough time, while Mohanlal shared a throwback photo while wishing the Prime Minister. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi ji. Wishing many more happy and healthy years to come. @PMOIndia #HappyBirthdayPMModi”

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health is stable; Singer might be taken off ventilator

Mahesh Babu called him a dynamic leader and stated that his vision brought our nation to the forefront of change. He wrote, Wishing our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday! Your dynamic leadership and vision has brought our nation to the forefront of change. Great health, happiness, and well-being always!”

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×