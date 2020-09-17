  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday PM Modi: Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal send across heartfelt wishes

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday, celebrities from the South entertainment industry took to social media and wished him a happy birthday.
43331 reads Mumbai
Happy Birthday PM Modi Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty send across heartfelt wishesHappy Birthday PM Modi Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty send across heartfelt wishes
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, social media is flooded with heartwarming wishes. South celebrities took to their Twitter spaces and wished the Prime Minister happy birthday. Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi wrote on his Twitter space, “Wishing our beloved PM Shri @narendramodi a very happy 70th birthday! May the force be with you to serve our great nation for many many years!” 

Power Star Pawan Kalyan wished him by calling him an inspiring leader. He wrote, “Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji, Our Wholehearted Birthday Wishes!! from all of us. May our ‘Motherland Bharath’ see it’s true glory, as envisioned by Revolutionary Saint ‘Shri Aurobindo,’ under your Charismatic, Inspiring & Dedicated Leadership.” Kamal Haasan wished the PM with health and happiness and strength to help the nation during this tough time, while Mohanlal shared a throwback photo while wishing the Prime Minister. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi ji. Wishing many more happy and healthy years to come. @PMOIndia #HappyBirthdayPMModi”

See the posts here:






Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health is stable; Singer might be taken off ventilator

Mahesh Babu called him a dynamic leader and stated that his vision brought our nation to the forefront of change. He wrote, Wishing our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday! Your dynamic leadership and vision has brought our nation to the forefront of change. Great health, happiness, and well-being always!”

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement