Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: PHOTOS of Radhe Shyam actress that bring out her goofy, cheerful & naughty side

The gorgeous Pooja Hegde celebrates her 31st birthday today, October 13 and the stunner is being showered with immense love and wishes on social media. While her close friends and family arranged a pre-birthday bash yesterday, Pooja's fans are celebrating this special day by sharing memorable photos and movie posters of her on Twitter.

Besides being a phenomenal actor, the 2010 Miss Universe India runner-up has always managed to turn enough heads for her fashion choices. She is known for her simple yet chic style statement. Her looks are all about comfort and casual dresses. She is more into floral and tropical prints.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress experiments a lot with her wardrobe and her stunning photos on Instagram are proof. Today, let's take a look at the 5 best photoshoot photos of the actress that are don't speak volumes about her fashion choices but also bring out her goofy, cheerful and naughty side.

Shinning in the monstrous success of her films Housefull 4 and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the pan-India star now awaits the release of Bommarillu Bhaskar's highly anticipated Most Eligible Bachelor co-starring Akhil Akkineni and Radhe Shyam co-starring superstar Prabhas.