Happy Birthday Prabhas: Adipurush to ProjectK, makers of his upcoming pan Indian films wish the actor

Prabhas cemented a reputation as a Pan India star. The actor, who is shy and a reserved person in real life, catapulted a fan base from all over the world and also garnered a huge fan following from all over the globe. Prabhas’ popularity soared and it reflected on social media as his followers shot up to millions.

Prabhas is fondly called Darling, Rebel Star or Pan Indian star by his fans. Today, the handsome hunk is celebrating his 42nd birthday. He is known for his powerful performances in films like Chatrapathi, Darling, Mirchi, Varsham, Baahubali series, Saaho and many others. Fans are excited about the amazing lineup of movies Prabhas has in store in the upcoming season. The lineup includes Radhe Shyam, ProjectK with Nag Ashwin, pan Indian films Adipurush, Salaar and Spirit.

Today, on the occasion of his birthday, the director of Adipurush, shared a poster to wish Prabhas. The poster is a virtual image of Lord Ram. Adipurush is based on Ramayana and will feature Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.

Happy birthday to the one who's won a million hearts, including ours! Dear darling #Prabhas have a wonderful day!!! pic.twitter.com/X2mVD7KDBY — Om Raut (@omraut) October 23, 2021

The makers of Nag Ashwin starrer ProjectK also wished Prabhas with a special note. The film is yet to begin shooting and might commence after Radhe Shyam's release. The untitled film stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

Here's wishing the everyone's darling#Prabhas, a very Happy Birthday



We are super excited to welcome you to the sets of #ProjectK.#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/Ka7tjWiQbj — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) October 23, 2021

Fans, please stop asking for Unseens… After Baahubali, he is everywhere. We couldn't hide this Box Office Icon even if we wanted to



Happy Birthday Mr. Amarendra, Mahendra, Madness… PRABHAS… #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/lNXf2HiuGk — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) October 23, 2021