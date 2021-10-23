Happy Birthday Prabhas: Anushka Shetty, Bhagyashree & other celebs wish the Radhe Shyam actor

Updated on Oct 24, 2021 12:47 AM IST  |  20.1K
   
Celebs wish Prabhas on birthday
Happy Birthday Prabhas: Anushka Shetty, Ram Charan & other celebs wish the Radhe Shyam actor
Advertisement

Prabhas is the only South Indian star, who has cemented himself into the tag of pan Indian star. Post the humongous success of Baahubali, Prabhas became a household name all over the world by hogging the right amount of limelight. Prabhas is celebrating his 42nd birthday today on October 23. Social media is filled with wishes and trending hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayPrabhas and #PrabhasBirthday. The Darling fans can’t keep calm on this day as their favourite star has gifted them back-to-back movies for the upcoming seasons. Apart from fans, celebrities from different lingual industries have been showering wishes to the Radhe Shyam star on his 42nd birthday. From Tollywood to Bollywood, from Anushka Shetty to Bhagyashree, celebs wish Prabhas on his special day. Take a look:

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All