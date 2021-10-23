Happy Birthday Prabhas: Anushka Shetty, Bhagyashree & other celebs wish the Radhe Shyam actor

Prabhas is the only South Indian star, who has cemented himself into the tag of pan Indian star. Post the humongous success of Baahubali, Prabhas became a household name all over the world by hogging the right amount of limelight. Prabhas is celebrating his 42nd birthday today on October 23. Social media is filled with wishes and trending hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayPrabhas and #PrabhasBirthday. The Darling fans can’t keep calm on this day as their favourite star has gifted them back-to-back movies for the upcoming seasons. Apart from fans, celebrities from different lingual industries have been showering wishes to the Radhe Shyam star on his 42nd birthday. From Tollywood to Bollywood, from Anushka Shetty to Bhagyashree, celebs wish Prabhas on his special day. Take a look:

Happy happy birthday wishing u only the best in all that life has to offer and may all ur stories reach out to as many hearts all over … happiness and health ur way#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/3qsIngmgLo — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) October 23, 2021

HAPPIEST MUSICAL BDAY to Dearest DARLING #PRABHAS



Keep Rocking Always Darling !

wit ur HUMBLE n SWEET nature



U r Rocking as a #PanIndiaStar ,

Hoping 2 see U Rock HOLLYWOOD soon !



Lov U dear #MIRCHI #HappyBirthdayPrabhas#PrabhasBirthdayCelebrations pic.twitter.com/9KdijTXDch — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) October 23, 2021

Happy Birthday to my big brother #prabhas Working with you has been such a revelation and the emotional bond we share is next to noneWishing you all the happiness in the world pic.twitter.com/X1Yg6k0xaG — Sunny Singh (@mesunnysingh) October 23, 2021

Happy Birthday Dear #Prabhas !

May you have a wonderful year ahead! Have a Great one 'Darling'!! :) Stay blessed! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 23, 2021

Happy Birthday Prabhas Anna — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) October 23, 2021

Wishing you a very happy birthday to our dearest Darling..Rebel Prabhas garu ..have a blockbuster year ahead #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/1u7YsKpsHJ — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) October 23, 2021

Wishing everyone's Darling and true gentleman #Prabhas garu a very happy birthday!

May you continue to Glorify our Telugu cinema worldwide with your hardwork and charm,all the very best. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/gF00xm7xa8 — Bobby (@dirbobby) October 23, 2021

Wishing our darling #Prabhas garu a bombastic birthday!



All the very best for #RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/h0AUumxfya — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) October 23, 2021

Happiest bday to dearest Darling

U r Magic Onscreen

U r Majestic Offscreen#HappyBirthdayPrabhas #GlobalPrabhasDay pic.twitter.com/3aVhXZRp3y — Pradeep Machiraju (@impradeepmachi) October 23, 2021

Happiest birthday Prabhas Anna. Glad to be a part of our first film together. #HBDPrabhas #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/KmYBx98c5H — Adhire Abhi (@adhireabhi) October 22, 2021

Wishing Rebel Star #Prabhas a Very Happy Birthday . May you always be surrounded with happiness and success. pic.twitter.com/A7Wloz7ZIF — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) October 23, 2021

Happy birthdayto the most humble, tallest, sweetest friend & mighty star #Prabhas Wishing you many more Baahubalis ahead darling — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) October 23, 2021

Happy birthday to one of the most popular actors of our times #Prabhas

Wish you a wonderful year ahead! May you be blessed with life’s best! — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) October 23, 2021

Wishing dearest darling #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday! Wishing all love and happiness ahead!!#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/dEDJX590gj — Sunil (@Mee_Sunil) October 23, 2021

Birthday Greetings To India's Pride & Versatile Actor #Prabhas. May god bless u with long , healthy and happy life. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas #PrabhasBirthday pic.twitter.com/jWlf5VA3rq — Geetha Kothapalli (@Geethak_MP) October 23, 2021

Wishing #Prabhas Garu a very Happy Birthday. Looking forward to watching all your upcoming work. Amazing to see you be lauded all across the country and the world. Yet so humble, warm & affectionate #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/bq4mTGmSQJ — Neelima Guna (@neelima_guna) October 23, 2021

Happy Birthday ma darling #Prabhas Annaya. Wishing you success and lots of joy. Arey Vamsi, vache tappudu oka kotha Internet teeskura. Mana #RadheShyam teaser tigindi ivala, paata Internet baddalu aipodemo :) #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/bbHhkrhMBB — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) October 23, 2021

Happy Birthday to our pride, the Pan-Indian Star Prabhas ..#RadheShyamTeaser is awesome and quite interesting, with stunning visuals and grandeur..

All the Best to the entire team..#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/vgAWVxJ14g — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) October 23, 2021