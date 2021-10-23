Happy Birthday Prabhas: Anushka Shetty, Bhagyashree & other celebs wish the Radhe Shyam actor
Prabhas is the only South Indian star, who has cemented himself into the tag of pan Indian star. Post the humongous success of Baahubali, Prabhas became a household name all over the world by hogging the right amount of limelight. Prabhas is celebrating his 42nd birthday today on October 23. Social media is filled with wishes and trending hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayPrabhas and #PrabhasBirthday. The Darling fans can’t keep calm on this day as their favourite star has gifted them back-to-back movies for the upcoming seasons. Apart from fans, celebrities from different lingual industries have been showering wishes to the Radhe Shyam star on his 42nd birthday. From Tollywood to Bollywood, from Anushka Shetty to Bhagyashree, celebs wish Prabhas on his special day. Take a look:
Happy happy birthday wishing u only the best in all that life has to offer and may all ur stories reach out to as many hearts all over … happiness and health ur way#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/3qsIngmgLo— Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) October 23, 2021
HAPPIEST MUSICAL BDAY to Dearest DARLING #PRABHAS— DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) October 23, 2021
Keep Rocking Always Darling !
wit ur HUMBLE n SWEET nature
U r Rocking as a #PanIndiaStar ,
Hoping 2 see U Rock HOLLYWOOD soon !
Lov U dear #MIRCHI #HappyBirthdayPrabhas#PrabhasBirthdayCelebrations pic.twitter.com/9KdijTXDch
Happy Birthday to my big brother #prabhas Working with you has been such a revelation and the emotional bond we share is next to noneWishing you all the happiness in the world pic.twitter.com/X1Yg6k0xaG— Sunny Singh (@mesunnysingh) October 23, 2021
Happy Birthday Dear #Prabhas !— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 23, 2021
May you have a wonderful year ahead! Have a Great one 'Darling'!! :) Stay blessed!
Happy Birthday Prabhas Anna— Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) October 23, 2021
Wishing you a very happy birthday to our dearest Darling..Rebel Prabhas garu ..have a blockbuster year ahead #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/1u7YsKpsHJ— Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) October 23, 2021
Wishing everyone's Darling and true gentleman #Prabhas garu a very happy birthday!— Bobby (@dirbobby) October 23, 2021
May you continue to Glorify our Telugu cinema worldwide with your hardwork and charm,all the very best. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/gF00xm7xa8
Wishing our darling #Prabhas garu a bombastic birthday!— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) October 23, 2021
All the very best for #RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/h0AUumxfya
Happiest bday to dearest Darling— Pradeep Machiraju (@impradeepmachi) October 23, 2021
U r Magic Onscreen
U r Majestic Offscreen#HappyBirthdayPrabhas #GlobalPrabhasDay pic.twitter.com/3aVhXZRp3y
Happiest birthday Prabhas Anna. Glad to be a part of our first film together. #HBDPrabhas #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/KmYBx98c5H— Adhire Abhi (@adhireabhi) October 22, 2021
@PrabhasRaju #HappyBirthdayprabhas pic.twitter.com/yAk0zEBzpm— BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) October 22, 2021
Wishing Rebel Star #Prabhas a Very Happy Birthday . May you always be surrounded with happiness and success. pic.twitter.com/A7Wloz7ZIF— SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) October 23, 2021
Wish you loads of love, health n success. #Prabhas— bhagyashree (@bhagyashree123) October 23, 2021
Special memories of #RadheShyam on your special day.#birthdayboy#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/vfPu8UDeLu
Wishing our darling #Prabhas garu a fabulous birthday!— Kabir Duhan Singh (@Kabirduhansingh) October 23, 2021
All the very best for #RadheShyam#Prabhas #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/TO9Kle7njk
Happy birthdayto the most humble, tallest, sweetest friend & mighty star #Prabhas Wishing you many more Baahubalis ahead darling— Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) October 23, 2021
Happy birthday to one of the most popular actors of our times #Prabhas— Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) October 23, 2021
Wish you a wonderful year ahead! May you be blessed with life’s best!
Wishing dearest darling #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday! Wishing all love and happiness ahead!!#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/dEDJX590gj— Sunil (@Mee_Sunil) October 23, 2021
Birthday Greetings To India's Pride & Versatile Actor #Prabhas. May god bless u with long , healthy and happy life. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas #PrabhasBirthday pic.twitter.com/jWlf5VA3rq— Geetha Kothapalli (@Geethak_MP) October 23, 2021
Wishing #Prabhas Garu a very Happy Birthday. Looking forward to watching all your upcoming work. Amazing to see you be lauded all across the country and the world. Yet so humble, warm & affectionate #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/bq4mTGmSQJ— Neelima Guna (@neelima_guna) October 23, 2021
Happy Birthday ma darling #Prabhas Annaya. Wishing you success and lots of joy. Arey Vamsi, vache tappudu oka kotha Internet teeskura. Mana #RadheShyam teaser tigindi ivala, paata Internet baddalu aipodemo :) #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/bbHhkrhMBB— Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) October 23, 2021
Happy Birthday to our pride, the Pan-Indian Star Prabhas ..#RadheShyamTeaser is awesome and quite interesting, with stunning visuals and grandeur..— Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) October 23, 2021
All the Best to the entire team..#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/vgAWVxJ14g
Wishing the nation’s darling …. The boss of all hearts #Prabhas a very happy birthday . More power to youpic.twitter.com/a57UzVpD0h— Nandini Reddy (@nandureddy4u) October 23, 2021