Happy Birthday Prabhas: Dulquer Salman, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others wish the Rebel star

Sharing a picture of the Salaar actor, he wrote on Twitter, "Happy birthday brother #Prabhas! I know 2023 is going to be a massive year for you!" Meanwhile, his Adipurush director Om Raut also penned a birthday post for Prabhas that went like this, "Here’s wishing the charming, stunning and uber talented #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday." Several other members of the South film industry wished the Darling actor through social media.

The pan-India star Prabhas has turned a year older today as he celebrates his 43rd birthday. Wishing the Baahubali actor, many members of the film fraternity penned lovely posts for the birthday star on the internet. Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan Tweeted, "Happy birthday #Prabhas Anna !! May you conquer even greater heights !! #HBDPrabhas #HappyBirthdayPrabhas." Another actor to use social media to wish Prabhas is Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Project K character glimpse

Marking Prabhas' 43rd birthday, the makers of his science fiction thriller, Project K dropped a glimpse of his character from the film. Sharing the poster, the makers, Tweeted, "Here's wishing our Darling @actorprabhas a Super Happy Birthday. #ProjectK @nag_ashwin @amitabhbachchan @deepikapadukone#AshwiniDutt@vyjayanthimovies...#HappyBirthdayPrabhas." The poster features an iron fist, along with the words, "Heroes are not born, they rise."

Upcoming projects

Apart from Project K, Prabhas will also headline Prashanth Neel's Salaar. He will be seen sharing screen space with Shruti Haasan. Initially scheduled to be out in April this year, the much-awaited drama is now scheduled to reach the big screens by September 2023.

Additionally, he will also be the lead in Om Raut's mythological drama, Adipurush. The star will be seen as Raghava aka Lord Ram, along with Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Janaki aka Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana.

We wish Prabhas a very Happy birthday.

