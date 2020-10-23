  1. Home
Happy Birthday Prabhas: Mahesh Babu shares THROWBACK photo and sends heartfelt wishes to the Rebel Star

Sharing a photo with Prabhas on his Instagram space, Mahesh Babu wished the Rebel Star a happy birthday.
Happy Birthday Prabhas: Mahesh Babu shares THROWBACK photo and sends heartfelt wishes to the Rebel Star
On the birthday of Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram space and wished him with a throwback photo. In it, they both can be seen sharing a light conversation and grinning ear to ear. Sharing the photo, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy birthday, @actorprabhas! Wishing you infinite success, happiness and peace always”. As soon as he shared the photo, fans and followers took to the comments section and sent their heart-filled wishes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has two films in his kitty and both the films are mega budget ones. Makers of Radhe Krishna shared Prabhas’ first look poster yesterday, and today, they shared a motion poster along with the film’s leading lady Pooja Hegde. He also has yet another magnum opus titled Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, the film has Amitabh Bachchan in a key role and Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the main antagonist.

Happy birthday, @actorprabhas! Wishing you infinite success, happiness and peace always

Also Raed: Radhe Shyam Motion Poster: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic moment and intense BGM is all things magical

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in social drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. It was announced during Keerthy Suresh’s birthday that she will be playing the leading lady. The makers have not yet announced the film’s rest of the cast and crew. He was last seen in the blockbuster film Sarileru Neekevvaru with Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

