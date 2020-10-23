Happy Birthday Prabhas: Rana Daggubati, Rakul, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithiin & others pour in wishes for the star
Darling star of the Indian film industry, Baahubali actor Prabhas turns 41 on October 23 and fans across the country are sending him birthday wishes through social media. Also, who’s who of the Indian film industry have flooded the social media with lovely wishes on the actor's birthday. Prabhas' Baahubali co-star and close friend Rana Daggubati shared a collage of their best moments and wrote, "Happy Birthday Brother..Wish you all the best." Sundeep Kishan, Raashi Khanna, Nithiin, Manoj Manchi and many other actors, producers are showering the birthday boy with wishes.
Sundeep Kishan tweeted, "Wishing the man with a golden heart ,A man who’s every move I have subconsciously started celebrating, Darling #Prabhas Anna a very Happy Birthday ....Wishing you a King Sized year ahead Anna,you deserve every second of it."
The gorgeous actress Rakul Preet Singh also penned a lovely birthday note for Radhe Shyam actor. She wrote, "Happppy happpy bdayyyy #Prabhas.. wishing you a super duper year .. great health and lots of happiness...may your stardom keep growing infinitely."
SS Karthikeya, Varun Tej, Anil Ravipudi are among many others who have wished the actor on his special day
Check out tweets below:
Here’s wishing the darling of millions #Prabhas, a very happy birthday! Wish him all the luck and love!
Happppy happpy bdayyyy #Prabhas wishing you a super duper year .. great health and lots of happiness may your stardom keep growing infinitely
Wishing Young Rebel Star Darling #Prabhas Garu A Very Happy Birthday King with golden heart wishing a wonderful year ahead #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/yvF5RCvuOl
Wishing my #Prabhas Anna nothing but the best ! A person who can spread smiles and love with ease!Love you anna!
#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/C7veX8VRCv
Happy Birthday Rebel Star Prabhas garu !!!
Hope you have an even more successful and happy year ahead...
Wishing Prabhas anna a very happy birthday!!
Sending you all the love!
Have a great year!#HappyBirthdayPrabhas
Wishing Our darling of HEARTS #prabhas gaaru a very happy birthday !! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/uaqkrJby1O
Wishing one of the sweetest, most down to earth person, darling #Prabhas a very happy Birthday! All the very best for your future endeavours! Have a smashing Birthday!
Happy Birthday #Prabhas anna.
Wishing you all the love, happiness, and success.#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/DyN8crUhvz
He conquered Indian Box office
Now Global is next
Call him as Rebel star or pan India star or what ever but he is Darling in everybody's heart & all good things will happen for his nature
Wishing Dearest #Prabhas garu a very happy birthday#RadheShyam#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/v90LYqDHDp
Wishing the man with a golden heart ,
A man who’s every move I have subconsciously started celebrating,
Darling #Prabhas Anna a very Happy Birthday ....
Wishing you a King Sized year ahead Anna,you deserve every second of it #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/DWoZsL6Xju
#HappyBirthdayPrabhas stay blessed and have a fab one
On the work front, Prabhas has three big upcoming projects- Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and an untitled film with director Nag Ashwin. While the actor is shooting for Radhe Shyam in Italy, the Rebel star will kickstart shooting for other projects post completion of his current shoot.
Radhe Shyam stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role and is set to release early in 2021!
