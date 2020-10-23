Happy Birthday Prabhas: Rana Daggubati, Rakul, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithiin & others pour in wishes for the star

Kajal Aggarwal, Rana Daggubati, Sundeep Kishan, Raashi Khanna, Nithiin, Manoj Manchi and many other actors, producers are showering Prabhas with wishes.

Darling star of the Indian film industry, Baahubali actor Prabhas turns 41 on October 23 and fans across the country are sending him birthday wishes through social media. Also, who’s who of the Indian film industry have flooded the social media with lovely wishes on the actor's birthday. Prabhas' Baahubali co-star and close friend Rana Daggubati shared a collage of their best moments and wrote, "Happy Birthday Brother..Wish you all the best." Sundeep Kishan, Raashi Khanna, Nithiin, Manoj Manchi and many other actors, producers are showering the birthday boy with wishes.

Sundeep Kishan tweeted, "Wishing the man with a golden heart ,A man who’s every move I have subconsciously started celebrating, Darling #Prabhas Anna a very Happy Birthday ....Wishing you a King Sized year ahead Anna,you deserve every second of it."

The gorgeous actress Rakul Preet Singh also penned a lovely birthday note for Radhe Shyam actor. She wrote, "Happppy happpy bdayyyy #Prabhas.. wishing you a super duper year .. great health and lots of happiness...may your stardom keep growing infinitely."

SS Karthikeya, Varun Tej, Anil Ravipudi are among many others who have wished the actor on his special day

Check out tweets below:

On the work front, Prabhas has three big upcoming projects- Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and an untitled film with director Nag Ashwin. While the actor is shooting for Radhe Shyam in Italy, the Rebel star will kickstart shooting for other projects post completion of his current shoot.

Radhe Shyam stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role and is set to release early in 2021!

Credits :Twitter

