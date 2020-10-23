Happy Birthday Prabhas: Rare party photos of the Baahubali star with Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and others

We all know, Prabhas is shy and introvert but he loves mingling and having a gala time with his friends and these photos are a proof.

Baahubali actor Prabhas has earned a massive fan following not only in India but internationally as well. He has a stardom like no other and possesses a huge fandom in comparison to Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and other biggies. Many of his co-stars and friends from the film industry have labelled him as a "cool and down to earth" personality. In Bollywood where a lot of celebs feel insecure about each other's success, Prabhas, on the other hand, has proved it to be the other way in the South Indian film industry. The Darling star has always been in praise for his friends and shares a great rapport with each of them.

The way he meets common people and his fans is so heart-warming. In fact, Prabhas' Saaho co-star Neil Nitin Mukesh had even revealed that the Pan-India star is a great human being and has got no tantrums. “The way he meets common people is so heart-warming. You will not hear him ever raise his voice at anybody. There’s no tantrum. He’s a great human being and that reflects in his fan following, too,” said Neil.

However, he has also got a fun side to him who loves partying. We all know, he is shy and introvert but he equally loves mingling and having a gala time with his friends. Though he doesn't party much, today as he celebrates his birthday, let's a take a look at his rare seen photos with celebs like Anushka Shetty, Suriya, Rana Daggubati and others.

1. One of the most loved selfies of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty while they were travelling for the promotions of Baahubali.

2. This epic picture was shared by on Instagram post the success of Baahubali. Prabhas with her then rumoured girlfriend Anushka Shetty and others partied hard in Hyderabad.

3. The craziest major throwback trio moment of Prabhas, Allu Arjun and Rana Daggubati from their private party.

4. Here's a perfect fam-jam picture of Prabhas from get-together!

5. Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan's rare seen photo from a party and clearly they had a gala time together.

6. Here's the Baahubali actor Prabhas posing for a stunning selfie with Rana and Suriya!

7. The Darling star with Allu Arjun at Gopichand's son's 1st birthday bash! The photo was the talk of the town in 2019 as fans witnessed these actors together.

8. Sharing this picture with Prabhas in 2017 from a success party, Bollywood's young actor had written on Instagram, "Only 2 people in the history of the world have managed to do this. One is #katappa and the other one is ME. #BAHUBALI #prabhas is a really cool down to earth guy more power to him."

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab teaser to release on Diwali? Here's wishing Prabhas a very Happy Birthday!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×