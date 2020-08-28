0
Happy Birthday Prasanna: Sneha wishes her husband with an adorable post and shares their second baby’s PHOTOS

Wishing her husband on his birthday, Sneha shares some adorable photos of their babies Aadhyantaa and Vihaan.
11325 reads Mumbai
Kollywood’s one of the most popular celebrity couples is Sneha and Prasanna. Starting from their fairy tale wedding to their social media posts, they have often set couple goals for their fans. Now, on the birthday of Prasanna, Sneha has shared an emotional post and shared a few adorable photos of their family. As soon as the photos came up online, they took over the internet with fans sharing them across all social media platforms.

Sharing the photos, Sneha wrote, “Happy birthday to my soul mate my lover boy my guardian angel and my super dada. Thanx for making my life beautiful with these laddos. Love you so much. And very happy to introduce our little laddo #Aadhyantaa to all the lovely people who have always blessed us and wished us the best.” The couple fell in love with each other on the sets of Achamundu Achamundu in 2009. After dating for about several years, they got married in a grand ceremony in 2012.

See her post here:

They had two wedding ceremonies, one of Traditional Tamil Iyer ceremony and the other of a traditional Kannadiga wedding. The couple recently welcomed their second child, Adhyantha. They also have a son named Vihaan. Meanwhile, on the work front, Prasanna will be next seen in Thupparivaalan 2. He will also be seen playing a key role in Ashwin Saravanan’s next film with Samantha Akkineni. Sneha, on the other hand, made her come back to the cinema industry with the recently released film Pattas starring Dhanush as the male lead.

Credits :Instagram

