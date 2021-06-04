Happy Birthday Prashanth Neel: Prabhas sends heartwarming wishes to the director and shares a PHOTO

Earlier last year, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel announced that they will be collaborating for a pan-Indian film titled Salaar.

On the birthday of pan Indian director Prashanth Neel, Prabhas has shared a photo of the filmmaker on his Instagram space. Sharing the photo, Prabhas has also sent his wishes. He wrote, “Happy Birthday @prashanthneel. Have a beautiful day.” In the photo, Prashanth Neel can be seen on the sets of a film. Earlier last year, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel announced that they will be collaborating for a pan-Indian film titled Salaar.

It was later announced by the makers that Shruti Haasan will be seen as the leading lady for the film. The film went on floors few months back. Shruti Haasan has also been giving us updates about her working experience in the film during her interviews. When the film was announced, the makers shared the first look of Prabhas from Salaar. Hombale Films tweeted, "THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. CALLED ONE MAN.. THE MOST VIOLENT!! Revealing our next Indian Film, an Action Saga."

Apart from this, Prabhas has a line up of pan Indian films in his kitty including Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde, mythological drama Adipurush and the yet to be titled film with . On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is currently waiting for the release of KGF: Chapter 2. It was announced recently that he will be collaborating with Jr NTR for his next. Tentatively titled NTR31, it is expected that more updates about the film will be made by the makers soon.

