Happy Birthday Prithviraj Sukumaran: Dulquer Salmaan wishes his pal; Posts throwback pic of their dinner night

Prithviraj Sukumaran's close friend and actor Dulquer Salmaan wished him with a lovely birthday note.

Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrates his birthday today, October 16 and fans across the country are sending him best wishes on social media. The actor-filmmaker is getting all the love and best wishes on his special day. Prithviraj Sukumaran's close friend and actor Dulquer Salmaan also wished him with a lovely birthday note. DQ took to Instagram and shared a beautiful throwback picture from their couples' dinner night. One can see in the photo, Prithviraj, his wife, Dulquer's wife Amaal are looking ultra-glam in this throwback moment.

Captioning this throwback picture, Dulquer Salmaan wished his buddy with a sweet birthday wish. He wrote, "Wishing you the happiest of birthdays Prithvi ! The most special thing that’s happened this year is all of us getting close and getting to spend so much time together. Hope you have a super special day and thanks for always being as kind and awesome as you are !." Many other close friends from the industry are sending birthday wishes to the Lucifer actor. Manju Warrier also shared an adorable picture and wrote, "Happy birthday Raju! May all your dreams come true."

Mohanlal also shared a movie still with the birthday boy from the film Lucifer and wrote, "Happiest Birthday Wishes Dear @PrithviOfficial. Wishing you all the love, happiness, and success. #HappyBirthdayPrithviraj."

Check it out below:

On the professional front, Prithviraj has a bunch of films in his pipeline including, Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan and Kaduva. There are also reports that he might join hands with Suraj Venjaramoodu yet again for Dijo Jose Antony’s Jana Gana Mana. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

