Happy Birthday Prithviraj Sukumaran: Mammootty shares a throwback pic; Dulquer Salmaan pens a quirky wish

Prithviraj Sukumaran turns a year older today, October 16 and fans are showering him with best wishes on social media. Close friends and celebs like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan and others also took to social media and penned heartfelt birthday wishes to the actor-director. Mammootty shares a major throwback photo with the birthday boy while DQ penned a quirky yet cute note.

Sharing a photo with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan wrote on Instagram, "Wishing you the happiest birthday P ! We so cherish having you sups and ally in our lives. May this be another fabulous year for you. In both films and quality time with the girls. Love and prayers always."

On the other hand, Nazariya Fahadh sent blessings to her brother on his special day. "Brother …The best ! Period ! Happy birthday to one of the biggest blessings of my life !Hope u have the best year brother ! Love u ,ally n sups."

Mohanlal, Mammootty, Nivin Pauly, Roshan Matthew and many others wished Prithviraj Sukumaran on his birthday.

Roshan Matthew thanked Lucifer director for not judging and always guiding. He penned a note: "Have a great day, @therealprithvi . And make this year better than the last like you always do! Thank you for not judging, always guiding, for the clarity, and for the inspiration. Love and respect."

Take a look: