Happy Birthday Priyamani: Samantha Akkineni, Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati wish the Virata Parvam actress

Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati and Samantha Akkineni among others took to social media and wished Priyamani on her special day.

Priya Vasudev Mani Iyer, professionally credited as Priyamani celebrates her birthday today, June 4. The stunner treated her fans with the first look of herself as Bharathakka from the upcoming film, Virata Parvam. Priyamani is playing a Naxalite in the film starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. As soon as her first look was released today, it took social media by storm. Well, fans are showering the actress with beautiful wishes on social media. Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati and Samantha Akkineni among others took to social media and wished Priyamani on her special day.

Sai Pallavi took to twitter and wished her co-star with a special message. She also expressed her excitement to join Priyamani soon on sets. Sai Pallavi tweeted, "Happy birthday Bharathakka....Your passion for work, that extra mile in efforts, is something I really admire about you. Can’t wait to join u in the sets again...@priyamani6...@venuudugulafilm." On the other hand, Rana Daggubati and Samantha also wished the birthday girl on their respective IG story.

Check it out below:

Happy birthday Bharathakka

Your passion for work, that extra mile in efforts, is something I really admire about you. Can’t wait to join u in the sets again @priyamani6 @venuudugulafilm pic.twitter.com/cYDoQjX1kD — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) June 4, 2020

Also Read: Sai Pallavi undergoes intense training for her role in Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati?

According to media reports, Rana Daggubati plays the role of a cop in the film while Sai Pallavi will be seen as a country singer, who would later join the Naxal force. Virata Parvam also stars Nandita Das. Directed by Venu Udugula, actors Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand will be seen in key roles.

As far as the technical crew is concerned, Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer, while Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani are cranking the camera.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×