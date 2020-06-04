Happy Birthday Priyamani: Virata Parvam makers REVEAL first look of the actor as naxalite

In the first look poster, Priyamani can be seen in naxalite uniform while carrying a gun on her shoulder. The makers also wished Priyamani a happy birthday.

Makers of Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati starrer Virata Parvam revealed the first look of Priya Mani from the film on her birthday. On Sai Pallavi's birthday, her first look from the film was shared by the makers.

The intense romantic drama is a retro-based film, which is set in the backdrop of the 1990’s Naxal-infested Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Venu Udugula, Virata Parvam also has Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in key roles. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after the central government imposed the lockdown to contain COVID 19 situation. It is expected that the film’s shooting will be resumed when the government lifts the lockdown.

As far as the technical crew is concerned, Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer, while Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani are cranking the camera. According to media reports, the film will have Priya Mani and Nandita Das playing the roles of naxalites, while Rana Daggubati will be seen as a cop. Sai Pallavi will be seen as a country singer, who would later join the naxal force in the film.

