Happy Birthday Puneeth Rajkumar: Kiccha Sudeep, Sayyeshaa & other celebs shower Kannada Power Star with wishes

As Kannada power star Puneeth Rajkumar celebrates his birthday today, celebrities and fans of the star took to social media to wish the actor a happy birthday.

As the Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar celebrates his 45th birthday today, fans of the actor took to their Twitter space and showered him with wishes. Celebrities too wished him on Twitter and now, his birthday hashtag is trending on the microblogging site. Sandalwood celebrities Kiccha Sudeep, Sayyeshaa, producer Vijay Kiragandur wished the actor on his birthday.

While Kiccha Sudeep wrote, “More power to u always.. Wshn u loadssa happiness, health n success my friend @PuneethRajkumar Have a Fab bday n a year. Cheers”, actor Sayyeshaa shared a Yuvarathnaa dialogue teaser and wrote on her Twitter space, “An amazing treat for all the #PowerstarFans. Happy birthday @PuneethRajkumar sir! it has been such a wonderful experience filming with you! #HBDPowerStar.” Puneeth and Sayyeshaa will be seen together in Yuvarathnaa, which will hit the big screens on April 3, 2020.

More power to u always.. Wshn u loadssa happiness, health n success my friend@PuneethRajkumar .

Have a Fab bday n a year.

Cheers — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) March 17, 2020

Extremely delighted to put out the common DP/poster on the auspicious day of ⁦@PuneethRajkumar⁩ sir’s birthday. Here it is!!! #HBDPowerstar #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/wz0skxZjnz — Sree Leela (@SreeLeela12) March 15, 2020

Happy Birthday to one of the most humble actors of KFI @PuneethRajkumar sir.

Have a great and blockbuster year with your upcomings. This pic will always be special to both hero fans... #HBDPuneethRajkumar #HBDYouthIcon #HBDPowerStar pic.twitter.com/09WXJqqWjo — Akash R Patil (@ImAkashPatil) March 17, 2020

It is well known that the Kannada superstar receives a ton of love and affection from his fans across the country every year on his special day. Every year, he hosts a party at his residence and meets his fans. However, this year, it can be expected that the party might not happen as two days before his birthday, Puneeth took to his social media handle and requested ardent fans to follow the safety measures. He also urged them to avoid stepping out of their houses unnecessarily amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. The Yuvarathnaa actor concluded stating that he would be grateful for the love of his fans.

