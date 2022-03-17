Happy Birthday Puneeth Rajkumar: Remembering 'Appu' on his birth anniversary with his childhood photos

It's Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's first birth anniversary today, March 17. The Kannada superstar passed away on October 29, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack. Today, while the entire nation is remembering him, here are a few childhood pics of the power star on his special day, which will give you happy tears.

Puneeth Rajkumar, hails from the biggest filmy background, his dad Rajkumar was a legendary actor in Kannada. Being the youngest of the five children born to Rajkumar and Parvathamma, Puneeth was pampered and loved by his family the most. In fact, his elder brother Shivarajkumar used to treat him like a son more than brother as they have 10 years of age gap between each other.

Not just by his family, Puneeth was loved by each and every one. While fans loved him for his great acting progress, the common public admired him for all the good deeds he did. His philanthropic activities, which came to light after his death, have given the superstar a larger-than-life image.

As you remember Puneeth Rajkumar today, check these cute childhood pics of him, which he shared on his Instagram handle and they are all about the unconditional love he has towards family.

Good old memories from the late actor's childhood

A perfect and rare pic of Puneeth Rajkumar with his family is a total throwback gem.

Puneeth and his father Rajkumar at Niagara Falls. The adorable father-son duo.

What an adorable child Puneeth was

Puneeth as a child artist and as a young boy, recreating a pic with veteran actress Saroja Devi.

Check out more childhood pics of Puneeth Rajkumar here:

