Happy Birthday R Madhavan: 5 best selfies of the actor that made girls say 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'

R Madhavan is one of the most popular actors in the South film industry. He predominantly works in Tamil but is also known for his work in Telugu and Hindi as well. He is multi-faceted and enjoys a huge fan following for his good looks, incredible acting, direction, and more.

Beginning his acting career with television roles in 1994, Madhavan made his big debut with Mani Ratnam's directorial Alaipayuthey and made everyone fall in love with him. The actor's performance, good looks, and chemistry with Shalini is still a fan favourite of many. After that, it's all history, he delivered many blockbusters including Minnale, Kannathil Muthamittal, Run, Jay Jay and Aethirree, Irudhi Suttru, Vikram Vedha, and more.

Similarly, he made his debut in Bollywood with his first lead role in a Hindi film, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein (2001), which was a remake of his Tamil film Minnale. His performance as Maddy made a cult following amongst young audiences. He also actively pursued a career in Hindi films, by appearing in supporting roles in films like Rakeysh Rang De Basanti, Guru, and 3 Idiots, which went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the time of its release.

Well, apart from all the good work he did on screen, the actor is popularly known for his looks that make girls go gaga over him. Young Madhavan or 53-year-old man, still manages to look as good as when he made his debut. Heartthrob, Internet's Crush, and 90s Crush are synonyms for R Madhavan.

On the special occasion of his birthday, we bring you some of his best selfies that have made him everyone's forever crush



Selfie king

Madhavan is a PRO when it comes to clicking selfies and each picture makes every girl's heart skip a beat. We wonder how he aces it so effortlessly. Look at this pic, just post workout hotness. His messy hair, beard, and radiant smile is enough to kill us.

Young in clean shaven

R Madhavan looks younger as days pass and this picture of the clean-shaven face is proof of it. Maddy wrote with this one, "With the evening sun on my face .. beard gone .. feeling younger .. ha ha ha."

The viral shirtless pic

If looks could kill a face then this selfie of R Madhavan would surely be first. He sent the Internet into a meltdown with his scorching hot selfie post-shower. The actor sports a salt-and-pepper look and it made female fans drooling and garnered more than one lakh likes on Instagram.

Advertisement

He captioned the shirtless selfie, Morning light post a shower.. feeling fresh after a good long night's sleep.. after the long travels ...”

In fact, the pic went so viral that Madhavan's wife warned him not to post shirtless selfies anymore. He quoted saying, My wife has told me, ‘Can you please be age appropriate and not drop these pictures?!’



Makeover that made everyone awestruck

R Madhavan caught the internet's attention with his sleek makeover. The actor took to social media and shared a selfie flaunting his new look with a sleek mustache and stylish looks. He underwent this stylish makeover for an upcoming project, which he refrained from revealing details in the caption. The actor makes every woman go weak in knees with his handsome looks and this pic flaunting a new look is no different.

Sunkissed and glowing

R Madhavan soaks in the sunlight and lets his beauty glow. He takes the best-sunkissed selfies and proves he aged like fine wine. In the pic, he glows like ever flaunting his fine features.



Upcoming films

R Madhavan joined Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller film, which is yet to be titled. The film also features Tamil actress Jyothika in a key role and marks her return to Bollywood after 25 years. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced under the banner of Panorama Studios and Ajay Devgn Ffilms. The actor has also teamed up with director R Mithran of Thiruchitrambalam fame. According to reports, the untitled film is a light-hearted drama and will be high on humour.

Advertisement

He has signed another biopic after Rocketry's success. He will be playing Miracle Man G D Naidu. The film will have Punnagai Poo Gheetha as the female lead. Bankrolled by Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited, the details about cast and crew are not yet announced. G D Naidu had a very interesting life and was also known for his contributions to the industrial sector but he also contributed to the facets of electrical, mechanical, agricultural (hybrid cultivation), and automobile engineering.