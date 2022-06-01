Happy Birthday R Madhavan: 6 classic movies that define the star as forever heartthrob of South

The handsome hunk, talented actor, and heartthrob of the film industry, R Madhavan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today, on May 1. He is one of the most popular and bankable actors in the film industry since the 90s. The actor has predominantly worked in Tamil and Hindi films. He has even acted in some English, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam movies. The actor has predominantly worked in Tamil and Hindi films. He has even acted in some English, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam movies.

R Madhavan is a visual treat to watch in movies, he embarked on his first journey with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Alaipayuthey, which was also made in Telugu and won worldwide recognition. The film not only made him an overnight star but also garnered a huge fan base, who went gaga watching him on the screen. He soon developed an image as a romantic hero with notable roles in two of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2001, Gautham Vasudev Menon's directorial debut Minnale and Madras Talkies' Dumm Dumm Dumm. And after that, there was no turning back for R Madhavan till now, he stuck the right chord among audiences and is still cherished for his 90s and 2000s movies. As Madhavan is celebrating his birthday today, let's take a look at his movies that were hugely loved by audiences and also defined him as a heartthrob of the South film industry.

Alaipayuthey

If you are a South Indian, then you would surely know what a magic Alaipayuthey movie is. The film marked R Madhavan’s debut in Tamil cinema and also starred actress Shalini. The film not only captured love most beautiful but also showed flirting can be so good. The train scene of Madhavan and Shalini is still stuck in the heart of audiences, even after 2 decades, imagine.

Minnale

Minnale is the second film of R Madhavan and became the highest-grossing in Kollywood back then when it was released in 2002. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film starred Rema Sen and was also remade in Hindi Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The film not just did wonders in South but also in Bollywood. The film is the story of a man who falls in love with a woman and cons his way into her heart through lies.

Kannathil Muthamittal

Kannathil Muthamittal, directed by Mani Ratnam proved what a talented actor was R Madhavan. Arguably, it was his best performance to date. He is one such actor, who didn't shy away from taking versatile roles, his act as a father in this film was surely top-notch and the best. Kannathil Muthamittal’ opened to rave reviews and won several national and international awards. The film holds the record for winning a whopping six National Awards when it was released.

Aayutha Ezhuthu

In the early 2000s, Madhavan was stereotyped with most romantic hero roles. But this film shaped him out completely different as Madhavan was seen menacing goon and abusive husband. His chemistry and romance with actress Meera Jasmine yet again made audiences enthralled and Over the years, Aayutha Ezhuthu has earned a cult following among the young.

Irudhi Suttru

After taking a sabbatical, R Madhavan made a striking comeback in Tamil with his boxing drama Irudhi Suttru, directed by Sudha Kongara. The film is a visual representation of a true fangirl and was a story about a coach and her trainer, who is in love with him.

Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha is a 2017 Tamil neo-noir action thriller film set around inspector Vikram (Madhavan) and his hunt was for gangster Vedha (Vijay Sethupathi). Madhavan captivated audiences with his strong performance and the film received critical acclaim.

Here's wishing R Madhavan aka Maddy, a very happy birthday.!!

