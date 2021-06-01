  1. Home
Happy Birthday R Madhavan: When Maddy revealed the secret to his never aging looks & it'll crack you up

R Madhavan turns 51 today and we must say he has aged like wine. Don't you agree?
R Madhavan turns a year older today, and his fans are showering him with love and birthday wishes on social media. R Madhavan fondly as called Maddy has won millions of hearts with his strong onscreen presence and acting skills. He has been ruling South and Hindi cinema for years and continues to create the same magic. Well, Madhavan turns 51 today and we must say he has aged like wine. Don't you agree? 

Every time he uploads a photo of him on social media, he manages to rule our hearts. He looks so fit even at 51 and one of his fans couldn't help but compliment the actor. In 2020, a Twitter user shared a picture of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor and wrote, "Age just got Madhavan’fied. Never ages." To this, he replied back, "All the miracle of a good dye." 10 on 10 to R Madhavan for his sense of humour, but to be honest, he is too hot to handle even in those grey locks.

Take a look:
The 3 Idiots actor rocks salt-and-pepper look like no other. In 2019, he broke the internet with his shirtless selfie. Clearly, this man has no signs of ageing. Hope, this shirtless selfie is sufficient to make your day. Take a look below.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Also Read: R Madhavan's luxurious penthouse in Mumbai is all things modern and classic; Take a sneak peek 

On the professional front, R Madhavan is looking forward to the grand release of his directorial debut film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He also plays the lead role of aerospace engineer S Nambi Narayanan in the film. Rocketry will release in English, Hindi and Tamil and is shot extensively across India, Princeton, Scotland, France and Russia.

Here's wishing R Madhavan a very Happy Birthday! 

