Happy Birthday Raashii Khanna: Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi & others pour in wishes for Thank You actress

Raashii Khanna is one of the popular actresses of the South film industry. She is a multifaceted beauty, who aces in acting, singing, dancing and fashion. Raashi Khanna made her debut with the critically acclaimed Bollywood movie Madras Cafe and has since moved on to the South Indian movie industries of Tollywood and Kollywood, with the romantic entertainer Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014,) 7 years ago. She has established herself as a bankable new generation actress and gave some amazing performances in the past.

Today, the actress is celebrating her 30th birthday and the fans are trending the social media platforms with birthday wishes. From Samantha, Rakul Preet Singh to Vijay Sethupathi, many celebs from the industry poured in wishes for the birthday girl on her special day.

While Samantha wished her happiness and success, Rakul said they need to catch up real soon, take a look at the celebs wishes here:

On the work front, Raashii will be seen opposite Kollywood star Dhanush in the upcoming movie Thiruchitrambalam. Shooting for the movie started at the beginning of this month. In Telugu, she is filming for Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You opposite and Gopichand starrer Pakka Commercial. The actress will also be seen in Raj and DK's web series titled Sunny with Shahid Kapoor.