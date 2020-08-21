Happy Birthday Radikaa Sarathkumar: Trisha, Ramya Krishnan and other celebs shower her with best wishes

South actress Radikaa Sarathkumar celebrates her 57th birthday today, August 21 and fans across the country are showering her with best wishes. Even celebrities from the film industry are sending lovely wishes to Radikaa Sarathkumar on her special day. Trisha Krishnan, Ramya Krishnan among others took to social media as they shared throwback photos with the birthday girl.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tweeted, "Happppppyyyyyyyy birthdaayyyyyyyyy @realradikaa be this super cool and fun always..keep inspiring our next gen actors with ur awesomeness...muahhhhh good to have you in my life...have an awesom day aunty..love u.."

Radikaa's husband and actor also penned a heartfelt note for his wife on birthday along with a beautiful picture. He wrote, "May the heaven's choicest blessings be showered upon you on this special day and that you may grow from strength to strength to break the shackles of challenges and obstacles and let us achieve our goals together soon."

The power lady of the film industry has been winning hearts since 42 years. She tweeted "Never have I thought I will come this far, I took everyday as a challenge and gave my best and kept my work evolving, that is what gave me this journey, which has given happiness, hope and courage to many and loads of love and strength to me.Thanks to all????".

