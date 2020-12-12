Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Fans shower twitter with wishes as the Superstar turns 70

This year, fans have been sharing their wishes even more active as they are expecting to see him contest in the assembly elections, and an update about his next film Annaatthe is expected to be made soon.

As Superstar Rajinikanth is turning 70 today, fans of the actor have taken over the micro blogging website by sharing their heart felt wishes to the actor. As he took the internet by a storm a couple of weeks back with his announcement regarding his political entry, this year, fans have been sharing their wishes even more active as they are expecting to see him contest in the assembly elections. With this, and his upcoming movie’s shooting to be restarted shortly, all social media platforms are filled with birthday wishes.

Rajinikanth was last seen in cop drama Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film had Nayanthara as the leading lady and it turned out to be a huge hit. Anirudh Ravichander composed music for the film and all the songs were huge hits. He will be next seen in Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. Touted to be a rural drama, the film has four leading ladies including Nayantahra, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena.

The film was being shot on a brisk pace in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City when the lockdown was imposed for COVID 19. It is expected that the film’s shooting will be restarted this month. Meanwhile, other than this, Rajinikanth is expected to launch his party on December 31 and he said that he will start the ground work for the party from January 2021. While announcing his political entry, Rajinikanth said, “It’s time to change the fate of Tamil Nadu”.

